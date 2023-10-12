It’s been 13 years since they took over the managerial role at Rylington Park at Mayanup and Marc and Erlanda Beas are still loving the job.

They celebrate the milestone in October, having raised their two children on farm while having assisted the wider agricultural industry and animal health and plant scientists with research and development programs, as well as Australian Wool Innovation sponsored shearing schools.

Camera Icon Rylington Park managers Erlanda and Marc Beas. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

The Beas hosted about 70 farmers and industry service providers at the Rylington Park Annual Field Day, held on R U OK Day on September 14, which was the second largest gathering of its kind after more than 100 people attended the 2021 field day following COVID lockdowns.

Camera Icon Rylington Park managers Erlanda and Marc Beas with Boyup Brook Shire deputy president Helen O’Connell, Boyup Brook Shire chief executive Leonard Long Warren-Blackwood member Jane Kelsbie, Boyup Brook Shire president Richard Walker and Catherin Chua from Sandakan, Sabah, Malaysia. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

The day started with a trial walk among the Annual Legume Breeding Australia sub clover variety trial — a joint venture between the University of WA and DLF Seeds.

It included a Grain Research and Development Corporation national oat variety trial and a GRDC funded Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development trial concerned with the control of Red Legged Earth Mites.

A Summit Fertiliser trial, discussed by Kojonup area manager Chloe Turner, was directed towards the long term effects of nutrition on retained seed, while Boyup Brook Ag Supplies hosted a crop and pasture demonstration site and barley and wheat variety trial.

Farmers were able to see the results of early sowing and variations in chemical application and fertiliser rates, and draw some knowledge to use in their own farm operations.

Camera Icon Intergrain Perth based wheat breeder Jayfred Godoy explaining the different varieties of barley planted at Rylington Park and the outcome of trials. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Boyup Brook based WA Police constable Daniel Drummond and Sergeant Martin Baraiolo discussed trends in rural crime and incidents that had occurred in the Boyup Brook area, encouraging farmers to increase CCTV footage at the entry points of their properties and report any suspicious vehicles and activity in the area.

Camera Icon Rylington Park Field Day sponsor CSBP staff were on hand with one of the company's two Community BBQ trailers to provide a BBQ lunch and also cool drinks during the sundowner at the end of the day. The CSBP team included Bunbury based southern account managers Dan Glover, Tori Kirk and Lance Stubberfield. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Arthur River farmer Sam Burgess finished off the afternoon presentations as a representative of the 6Bs mental health awareness farmer group, encouraging everyone to not be afraid to “reach out” if they felt things were getting too much, and get involved in the organisation to strengthen the farming community.