The highly popular paddock to plate event at the McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo will take on a new aroma this year with a Tastes of the Mid West initiative to focus on locally grown produce.

The Mid West Development Commission, in partnership with the Mid West Food Industries Alliance and Central Regional TAFE, have recognised that the expo is a fantastic event in the region to grow the profile of, and focus on, the use of local produce.

MWDC chief executive Nils Hay said the partnership has already had great success with a similar style of demonstration event at the Mid West WA Food Marketplace at Shore Leave Festival earlier in the year, and was supporting further ‘Tastes of the Mid West’ activities throughout 2023.

“Tastes of the Mid West aims to showcase the diversity and high quality of seasonal produce that is available in the region,” Mr Hay said.

He said where possible, it was also an opportunity to have producers as part of the demonstration, so people could hear more about their produce and approach.

“A particular theme running through the Mingenew Expo activation will be looking at local produce that can help to support healthy food habits during activities like seeding and harvest,” Mr Hay said.

“The event aims to feature local lamb, beef, seafood, fruits and vegetables, olive oil, canola oil, eggs, goat dairy products, dukkah, granola and spices, and provides an opportunity for the community to share in tastings, prepared by the TAFE hospitality students, local chefs and cooks.”

The commission’s overriding aim is to create economic benefit and improve quality of life in the Mid West region.

“Events like the expo achieve this through recognition of the Mid West Food Industries Alliance and its members, and highlight the high quality, healthy and sustainable food and beverages that are produced here,” he said.

CR TAFE hospitality portfolio manager Juan Gutierrez Serrano said the TAFE was thrilled to be a part of the expo this year.

“Our students will have the chance to showcase their culinary skills and experience by cooking for the public,” Mr Serrano said.

“We take pride in using locally sourced produce, as the Mid West region is known for producing some of the finest food in Australia.

“This event presents a valuable learning opportunity for our students as they will gain insights into all aspects of food preparation, presentation, and cooking challenges for a large audience.”

Mid West Food Industries Alliance executive officer Gilly Johnson said the 18-month-old organisation was an “industry led cluster” that was focused on supporting the whole of the Mid West food supply chain from producers to retailers, as well as identifying potential opportunities for business start ups, development and growth.

“We are using a light touch to inspire change and uptake of using local Mid West produce,” Ms Johnson said.

“We are supporting the expo like that.

“It has had a successful paddock to plate event in the past and we are growing on that by helping to create more of a ‘Tastes of the Mid West’ approach to highlight and feature local produce.”

Ms Johnson said during the two-day expo, six 20-25 minute cooking demonstrations will be held in the Home and Lifestyle Pavilion, with chefs and special guests making meals out of the Mid West’s diverse food bowl.

There will be three sessions the first day and three the next.

“We are well-known for our seafood,” she said.

“A big part of the alliance is to promote all things Mid West WA food and beverages, and as part of this to connect the consumer to the food.

“We also want to connect producers with other producers, to funding and other opportunities to grow sustainable businesses.”

Ms Johnson said a small supply chain was good for everyone involved and the industry was “stronger together”.

“The Mid West is very comprehensive as a food region but we don’t yet produce everything and there are opportunities to grow into some of those spaces in the future,” she said.

In the past the paddock to plate event attracted a number of high profile people including Watheroo farmer and Cocky Likes to Cook founder Brad Millsteed, West Coast Eagles stars Matt Priddis and Mark LeCras, Steve Dalgleish of Dalgleish Catering, Perth pizza chef Theo Kalogeracos, Health and Wellness coach Fiona Cosgrove and former Mingenew chef Kiri Bolton, to name a few.

Ms Johnson said there was no major “headline” chef this year, but more an involvement of showcasing local chefs, TAFE hospitality team, and home cooks with the local produce.

Tastes of the Mid West will be found in the Home and Lifestyle Pavilion, with presentations at the following times:

Wednesday, August 9

10am Tastes of the Mid West with Central Regional TAFE Hospitality Students

1pm Thermomix Demo

3pm Cooking Demonstration.

Thursday, August 10

9.30am Thermomix Demo

11.30am Cooking Demonstration

1.30pm Cooking Demonstration.

Read the official McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo 2023 program (30MB).