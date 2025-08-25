A brand new Honda XRL AG two-wheeled agricultural motorbike is up for grabs in this year’s State Ewe Hogget Competition at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days. Now in its 37th year, the competition is open to all commercial sheep producers across Western Australia, with organisers hoping the major prize will drive increased interest and entries. The practical farm bike, one of the most popular on the market, has been jointly sponsored by the Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA and Dyson Jones, and supplied by McIntosh and Son in Narrogin. McIntosh and Son Narrogin parts manager Gerard Hegarty said the Honda would be a welcome addition to any farming operation. “It’s a great all-rounder and very reliable — perfect as an extra work bike on the farm,” he said. Competition co-ordinator Bryce Sinclair, a commercial Merino breeder and cropping farmer from Newdegate, said the prize represented a generous show of support from industry. “The producers who regularly participate in the competition are very passionate breeders who put a lot of time and effort into their sheep,” Mr Sinclair said. “We usually have around eight to 10 entries, but with this fantastic prize, we’re hoping to boost that to 12.” WA Stud Merino Breeders Association president Grantly Mullan said the motorbike was intended to recognise the long-term commitment of commercial Merino producers. “Their time has come to receive something substantial as a prize,” Mr Mullan said. “We’re planning to offer this prize for the next two years and hope it will encourage more entrants to get involved.” Dyson Jones area manager Andrew Kittow, who covers Newdegate and Wickepin, said the prize would lift the profile of the competition. “It’ll create more interest among exhibitors and hopefully bring in some new faces next year,” he said. “The ewe hogget competition brings top-quality Merino sheep to Newdegate — it’s something producers can be really proud of.” Mr Kittow, a long-time supporter of the field days, said it was also a great networking event. “Personally, I’ve been associated with the Newdegate Field Days for 24 years,” he said. “It’s a great way to catch up with clients in one place. It saves a lot of driving.” He added that while some producers were reducing sheep numbers, those sticking with Merinos were seeing the rewards. “The competition adds value to commercial flocks and showcases the hard work producers put into their breeding programs,” he said. To enter, producers must present 10 black-tag (2024-drop) commercial ewe hoggets, either spring or autumn shorn. Pens will be judged on dual-purpose qualities including evenness, wool quality, conformation and overall productivity. This year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days will be held on September 3 and 4.