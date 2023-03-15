WA’s sheep market found some support this week, with ongoing South Australian feedlot demand and a few processors starting to see some openings in their schedules in the coming months.

On the east coast, prices have come under pressure again, closing the premium to WA prices by another 20¢.

Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (hot standard carcase weight):

XB lambs: WA $6.40 — $6.50 (unchanged), east coast $7.00 — $7.20 (down 20¢)

Merino lambs: WA $6.25 (unchanged), east coast $6.30 — $6.90 (unchanged)

Mutton: WA $3.35 (unchanged), east coast POA (unchanged)

For goats, WA prices are unchanged at $2.80/kg HSCW.

East coast markets are unchanged, with depot prices now at 90¢/kg liveweight.

Direct consignment goat prices:

Liveweight: East coast 90¢/kg (unchanged)

HSCW: WA $2.80 (unchanged), east coast POA (unchanged)

Cattle markets have seen more movement than what is visible at the saleyards.

There is strong appetite from sellers to start moving stock in the coming months; however, most feedlots have enough stock at present, and a bearish outlook on prices is limiting their appetite to take too many more bookings at current levels.

Live export markets are active and there are a lot of bids for Brahman steers, heifers and bulls ranging from $3.20 — $3.80/kg.

Direct consignment live export cattle prices:

Live export steers $3.80 (down 10¢)

Live export heifers $3.60 (down 10¢)

Feedlot mixed breed steers $4 — $4.40 (unchanged)

Feedlot mixed breed heifers $3.60 — $4 (unchanged)

