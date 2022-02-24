There were slight increases in WA sheep prices this week, with good numbers traded.

The Agora Livestock markets indicator has WA lamb at 807¢/kg and mutton at 605¢/kg, carcass weight.

Nationally, we have lamb indicators at 780¢/kg, so a significant premium still remains in the west.

Pricing also rose in South Australia and New South Wales, but the throughput in Victoria is what really jumped week-on-week.

In wool markets, the national AWEX EMI has risen 3¢ to 1420¢ as of February 17.

Cattle processors have come in strong this week, raising prices 10-25¢/kg carcass weight across several categories.

The market is seeing a lot of volatility with prices fluctuating daily, which is not something participants are as used to seeing when compared with other commodities.

Export freight continues to hurt live export as the Baltic exchange dry index (the index comprising of freight costs from the three most common ship sizes, capsize, panama and supramax) remains above 2000 USD.

Global shipping freight rates have been elevated since the early days of the pandemic, which continues to hurt margins.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA Angus weaners (liveweight): steers 678¢, heifers 620¢.

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 785¢, heifers 780¢. Cows 700¢. Jap Ox: steers 730¢, Bulls 540¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 635¢, Black Angus British X: 615¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

NSW feedlots (steers): Brahman/ Brahman X Feeder steers 0-2T 540¢.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.