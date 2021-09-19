Beyond the Saleyards — markets receive strong support

National sheep and lamb markets continue to see strong support at current levels, with processors, feedlots and restockers all actively chasing stock.

On the east coast, workplace restrictions are threatening to limit demand at a time of year when supply is at its greatest.

Processors normally would have a chance of recouping some of the losses experienced throughout COVID-19 and heavy restocking competition for supplies, but limiting their capacity would restrict this.

The wool market managed to claw back the previous week’s losses and close last Friday at 1362¢ on the EMI.

EU demand saw Merino prices do most of the heavy lifting.

Goat prices have shown another push higher across the country. Beaufort River Meats increased its bids by 60¢ to $9.80/kg HSCW.

On the east coast, buyers continue to bid at $4.30 or better for depots and $10 or higher for processor prices.

Direct to end user cattle markets were flat last week as buyers held their bids at historically high levels.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: 100- day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 740¢, heifers 735¢. Grass-fed: steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Cows 650¢. Bulls 510¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 600¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kgs, no blood tests) $1000 -$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at livestockpricing.com.au.

Rob Kelly is the Founder and Managing Director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.