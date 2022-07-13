Sheep markets are lower again this week, as the expectation of a large supply of new season lambs continues to weigh on prices.

Processor demand for current season stock is slowing and weekly yardings fell as a result.

Over the next few months, it is vital Australian biosecurity remains strong against the threat of foot and mouth disease.

With FMD now on Australia’s doorstep in Bali, bolstering biosecurity will ensure we are able to continue our booming red meat export market.

The US alone bought $988 million worth of Australian lamb last year and would cancel our produce overnight if FMD made it to Australia.

WA wool prices were the worst faring across the country as new season bales went up for auction.

The WA index was off 23¢/kg to end last week, with the national number off 11¢.

WA cattle prices bucked the falling price trend, with yardings also increasing week on week.

It seems feed lotters are finally on top of their backlog and wait times for bookings are narrowing to only a week out.

Nationally, markets are down with the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator off 29¢/kg this week.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: Weaner steers 718¢, weaner heifers 592¢. Yearling steers 554¢, yearling heifers 486¢.

● East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 790¢, heifers 785¢. Cows 730¢. Jap Ox: steers 760¢, Bulls 560¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 655¢, Black Angus British X: 635¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

● NSW feedlots (steers): Feeder steers: 0-2T 520¢, Feeder heifers: 0-2T 480¢, Bulls 600¢.

To contact buyers and for more price information, please login to the Agora Livestock Markets app or visit the website.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.