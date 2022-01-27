Beyond the Saleyards: Minerva enters the market

WA sheep markets have kicked higher again with one of the largest meat processors in the world entering the market.

Minerva (and its affiliates) operate significant beef processing plants across South America.

They purchased the Great Eastern (Tammin) and Shark Lake (Esperance) abattoirs last year, and Tammin is now operating.

In addition to this, they are also buying lambs into their Baldivis feedlot.

The lamb market is now bid at 830¢ over-the-hook and 380¢ for live-weight lambs.

The wool market closed last week relatively unchanged with the EMI increasing by 3¢ to 1392¢, despite volatility during the week.

Goat markets remained stable again. Prices continue to be bid at 1000¢ for most of the country and feedlots above 430¢.

For cattle, weaner sales continue to show strong demand and the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has continued to climb, but we are starting to see a few processor bids ease.

Wingham Beef grids reduced 5¢—20¢ and other smaller processors have eased their prices by similar amounts.

WA feedlots prices remain strong with prices above 640¢ direct, and similar numbers being seen in saleyards before agency fees.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA Angus weaners (liveweight): steers 640¢, heifers 570¢.

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 765¢, heifers 760¢. Cows 700¢. Jap Ox: steers 730¢, Bulls 550¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 610¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢, Black Angus; 620¢.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.