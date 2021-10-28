Beyond the Saleyards — Pressure builds on WA markets

WA lamb markets were under more pressure last week, with a number of buyers decreasing their bids to 780¢ for XB lambs.

Farmers are showing interest even as the prices slide, with new-season lambs still looking for homes. Mutton prices remained at 620¢.

On the east coast, prices have also been under pressure, but there is a growing number of buyers in the market.

New-season lambs in South Australia are bid 370¢ live weight, while on-farm and processors are at 840¢ over-the-hook (OTH).

In New South Wales, lamb prices have seen a slight decrease in bid strength, but prices are still at a lofty 900¢ or better.

The wool market had a strong week, with good competition at the sales lifting the EMI by 46 to end the week at 1369¢.

Goat prices saw their first bit of buyer resistance to increasing prices in months. In NSW and Victoria, some of the smaller buyers eased their prices by 30¢ to start this week at 1000¢ OTH.

Cattle markets, on the other hand, had another push higher. Saleyard prices continue to rampage higher and processor grids also increased.

NSW processor Wingham Beef increased its bids across the board by 30¢, taking MSA cows to 750¢, grass-fed yearlings to 705¢ and bulls to 550¢.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 795¢, cows 750¢. Jap Ox: steers 710¢, heifers 705¢. Cows 730¢. Bulls 550¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 610¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

Rob Kelly is the Founder and Managing Director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.