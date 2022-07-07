Sheep bookings remain delayed, with most buyers still full until August.

Prices have therefore come off as demand simply isn’t there in the short-term.

We expect to see significant downward pressure as new season lambs come online, with the already large oversupply of current season sheep.

The Eastern Market Wool Indicator has come under pressure, falling 44¢/kg in the final week of the 2021-22 financial year.

The same can be said for cattle markets, which have also cooled.

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator was last week off 42¢ at 1028¢/kg. The Western Young Cattle Indicator was off even further, dropping 19¢ to 1004¢/kg.

Yardings in WA have, however, strengthened this week, with some good-quality lines also seeing gains in price.

Worryingly, the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia has reached Bali.

With the popularity of Bali with Australian tourists, it is more important than ever that Australian border protection authorities work together with livestock industries to ensure it is not brought home.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: Weaner steers 632¢, weaner heifers 584¢. Yearling steers 572¢, yearling heifers 524¢.

● East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 790¢, heifers 785¢. Cows 730¢. Jap Ox: steers 760¢, Bulls 580¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 655¢, Black Angus British X: 635¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

● NSW feedlots (steers): Feeder steers: 0-2T 520¢, Feeder heifers: 0-2T 480¢, Bulls 600¢.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock