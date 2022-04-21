The Easter holiday break has come and gone, and with Anzac Day not far off, sheep sellers have been actively trying to sell to get ahead of the coming short weeks.

Unfortunately, this is at a time where buyer demand is reduced because of COVID-induced labour shortages, meaning the number of livestock processed is lower and, in turn, prices are weaker nationally.

The Eastern Market Wool Indicator came off 4¢ over the week but the Australian dollar has since retreated, which may see some support for wool prices this week.

The news of foot and mouth outbreaks in South Africa disrupting their markets throughout April could have a flow-on effect on the price of Australian wool, depending on the official response of Chinese officials on whether they will continue purchasing South African wool.

Current WA buyer direct cattle prices are stable this week but have shown strength recently, particularly in the 400kg plus category.

Meat and Livestock Australia’s Western Young Cattle Indicator was up 75¢ week on week when Countryman went to print on Tuesday, but nationally prices are under pressure.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: Vealer steers 700¢, Vealer heifers 668¢. Yearling steers 594¢ and heifers 568¢. (Direct consignment prices are higher in all categories).

● East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 790¢, heifers 785¢. Cows 740¢. Jap Ox: steers 760¢, Bulls 580¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 635¢, Black Angus British X: 615¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

● NSW feedlots (steers): Feeder steers: 0-2T 570¢, Brahman/ Brahman X Feeder steers 0-2T: 520¢, heifers 480¢.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.