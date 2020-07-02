Katanning Regional Saleyards report, July 1

Yarding: 6684

Change: -482

Lamb: 4082

Change: -132

Sheep: 2600

Change: -350

Numbers were down for a total yarding of 6,684 sheep and lambs at Katanning on Wednesday, July 1.

The yarding was dominated by store lambs with prices fluctuating throughout the sale with demand and quality.

Heavy ewes eased again with two major processors still out topping at $170 while the store ewes gained $10/head and young ewes were keenly sought by restockers.

A good yarding of prime lambs gained with a pen of extra heavy lambs selling for $209/head.

Light weight store lambs under 12kg cwt sold for $20 to $77/head.

Air freight weights under 16kg cwt sold from $90 to $125 and from $130 to $139 for heavier under 18kg cwt.

Light Trade weight lambs including Merinos sold from $127 to $175, while heavier tradies sold from $176 to $186/head.

Extra heavy weight lambs returned $194 to $209/head.

Young merino ewes gained $20 with restockers securing the good framed ewes for $114 to $184 and processors paid from $70 to $160/head depending on weights.

Heavy ewe mutton sold from $110 to $170 and medium weight ewes returned from $90 to $130/head.

Store ewes sold from $70 to $125/head. Heaviest wethers sold at $110 to $145 and lighter weights returned from $75 to $119/head.

Young wethers made from $79 for light weights up to $153/head for the heavier weights.

Rams sold to processors from $10 for older store rams to $70/head for heavier lines.

Ram lambs sold for $150 for heavy weights and from $40 to $100/head in a wide range of lighter weights.