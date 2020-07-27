Search
thewest.com.au
opinion

Katanning Regional Saleyards report, July 15

Countryman
Sheep yarded at the Katanning Regional Saleyards.
Camera IconSheep yarded at the Katanning Regional Saleyards. Credit: Zach Relph

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Yarding: 3304

Change: -793

Lamb: 2104

Change: -493

Sheep: 1200

Change: -300

Numbers were down for a total yarding of 3,304 sheep and lambs at Katanning on Wednesday, July 15.

The yarding was dominated by store lambs with prices fluctuating on quality offered and demand.

Light weight lambs eased in all categories while heavy lambs remained firm selling to a top of $180/head.

Ewes prices lifted with increased demand and some lines of increased quality seeing heavy weights sell to top at $190/head.

Light weight store lambs under 12kg cwt sold from $22 to $73/head.

Air freight weights under 16kg cwt made from $50 to $115 and from $105 to $136/head for heavier under 18kg cwt.

Light Trade weight lambs including Merinos sold from $130 to $150, while heavier tradies made from $150 to $167/head.

Heavier lambs returned up to $180/head.

A very average yarding of Young merino ewes sold to processors from $60 to $85/head depending on weights.

Mutton gained with heavy ewes selling at $160 to $190 while the medium weight ewes returned from $120 to $130/head. Light weight store ewes sold from $90 to $97/head.

Wethers gained with demand selling at $195 for a pen of heavy weights and lighter weights made from $85 to $122/head.

Rams gained selling to processors from $50 to $90/head.

A mixed quality yarding of ram lambs sold from $120 to $150 for heavy weights and from $34 to $110/head for lighter weights.

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

HAVE YOUR SAYSign the petition to bring the AFL Grand Final to Optus Stadium!

Find out More

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us