Katanning Regional Saleyards report, July 15

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Yarding: 3304

Change: -793

Lamb: 2104

Change: -493

Sheep: 1200

Change: -300

Numbers were down for a total yarding of 3,304 sheep and lambs at Katanning on Wednesday, July 15.

The yarding was dominated by store lambs with prices fluctuating on quality offered and demand.

Light weight lambs eased in all categories while heavy lambs remained firm selling to a top of $180/head.

Ewes prices lifted with increased demand and some lines of increased quality seeing heavy weights sell to top at $190/head.

Light weight store lambs under 12kg cwt sold from $22 to $73/head.

Air freight weights under 16kg cwt made from $50 to $115 and from $105 to $136/head for heavier under 18kg cwt.

Light Trade weight lambs including Merinos sold from $130 to $150, while heavier tradies made from $150 to $167/head.

Heavier lambs returned up to $180/head.

A very average yarding of Young merino ewes sold to processors from $60 to $85/head depending on weights.

Mutton gained with heavy ewes selling at $160 to $190 while the medium weight ewes returned from $120 to $130/head. Light weight store ewes sold from $90 to $97/head.

Wethers gained with demand selling at $195 for a pen of heavy weights and lighter weights made from $85 to $122/head.

Rams gained selling to processors from $50 to $90/head.

A mixed quality yarding of ram lambs sold from $120 to $150 for heavy weights and from $34 to $110/head for lighter weights.