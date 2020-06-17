Katanning Regional Saleyards report, June 17

Wednesday, June 17

Yarding: 7164

Change: - 8870

Sheep: 2000

Change: -5034

Lambs: 5164

Change: -3836

Numbers were down more than 8,000 head for a total yarding of 7,164 sheep and lambs at Katanning on Wednesday, June 17.

The yarding was dominated by store lambs selling to demand and a pen of extra heavy lambs sold for $205/head, returning 756¢/kg cwt.

Heavy ewes were scarce reaching $230/head to top the market.

Light weight crossbred lambs under 16kg eased on quality, selling from $40 to $70/head.

Air freight weights sold from $95 to $155 to

processors and from $75 to $139/head to feeder buyers.

Light Trade weight lambs sold from $150 to $169, while heavier tradies sold from $169 to $172/head.

Heavier lambs returned from $185 to $205/head.

Merino lambs sold from $55 to $130 for weights under 16kg and from

$132 to $185/head for the heavier weight categories.

Young merino ewes sold to restockers for $130 and from $120 to $163/head to processors depending on weights. Extra heavy ewe mutton

weighing over 30kg made from $196 to $230/head.

Heavy and medium weight ewes sold from $160 to $200/head including better boning

ewes. Light weight and store ewes sold from $81 to $129/head.

Heaviest wethers were firm at $210, while heavy and medium weights sold

from $159 to $203/head. Light weight wethers and stores sold for $146/head.

Rams sold to processors from $40 and older store rams made to $125/head for heavier lines.

A large yarding of ram lambs sold from $140 to $200 for heavy weights and from $30 to $147/head in a wide range of lighter weights.