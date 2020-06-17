Katanning Regional Saleyards report, June 17
Wednesday, June 17
Yarding: 7164
Change: - 8870
Sheep: 2000
Change: -5034
Lambs: 5164
Change: -3836
Numbers were down more than 8,000 head for a total yarding of 7,164 sheep and lambs at Katanning on Wednesday, June 17.
The yarding was dominated by store lambs selling to demand and a pen of extra heavy lambs sold for $205/head, returning 756¢/kg cwt.
Heavy ewes were scarce reaching $230/head to top the market.
Light weight crossbred lambs under 16kg eased on quality, selling from $40 to $70/head.
Air freight weights sold from $95 to $155 to
processors and from $75 to $139/head to feeder buyers.
Light Trade weight lambs sold from $150 to $169, while heavier tradies sold from $169 to $172/head.
Heavier lambs returned from $185 to $205/head.
Merino lambs sold from $55 to $130 for weights under 16kg and from
$132 to $185/head for the heavier weight categories.
Young merino ewes sold to restockers for $130 and from $120 to $163/head to processors depending on weights. Extra heavy ewe mutton
weighing over 30kg made from $196 to $230/head.
Heavy and medium weight ewes sold from $160 to $200/head including better boning
ewes. Light weight and store ewes sold from $81 to $129/head.
Heaviest wethers were firm at $210, while heavy and medium weights sold
from $159 to $203/head. Light weight wethers and stores sold for $146/head.
Rams sold to processors from $40 and older store rams made to $125/head for heavier lines.
A large yarding of ram lambs sold from $140 to $200 for heavy weights and from $30 to $147/head in a wide range of lighter weights.
