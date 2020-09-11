MT BARKER CATTLE REPORT SEPTEMBER 10

Thursday, September 10

Yarding: 488

Change: +20

Mt Barker Regional Saleyards yarded 488 head of good quality cattle on Wednesday, September 10.

Prices fluctuated with quality and demand.

Light weight weaner steers sold to a top of 448¢ while the light weight weaner heifers topped at 394¢/kg.

Heavy cows eased 3¢ selling to 268¢, while a heavy bull sold to a high of 274¢/kg.

Weaner steers weighing over 330kg sold for 370¢, while steers weighing between 280 and 330kg sold from 392¢ to 414¢ and lighter weights made from 350¢ to 448¢/kg.

Weaner heifers sold from 350¢ to 394¢, with most sales at 360¢/kg.

Yearling steers weighing over 400kg sold from 330¢ to 382¢, and lighter weights made from 372¢ to 398¢, to average 392¢/kg.

Yearling heifers gained returning from 322¢ to 368¢, to average 353¢/kg.

A small selection of grown steers weighing between 500 and 600kg made from 278¢ to 310¢ to average 294¢, while lighter weights sold for 348¢/kg.

Grown heifers weighing over 540kg made from 250¢ to 298¢, while the lighter weights sold for 260¢ to 300¢/kg.

Heavy prime cows eased 3¢ on demand returning 240¢ to 268¢, while the medium weight cows sold from 228¢ to 268¢ to gain 4¢/kg.

Boner cows sold from 188¢ to 230¢ and stores from 166¢ to 234¢/kg depending on quality.

Heavy bulls sold for 248¢ to 274¢/kg.

Medium weight bulls made 230¢ to 250¢, while light weight bulls made from 200¢ to 326¢/kg.