Mt Barker Regional Saleyards report, June 18

Thursday, June 18

Yarding: 471

Change: -348

Numbers were down for a small yarding of 471 head of mixed quality cattle at Mt Barker on Thursday, June 18.

Buyers were very active on all categories with the low numbers on offer.

Medium weight weaner steers topped the market reaching 348¢/kg.

A good line up of cows saw prices gain again selling to a top of 306c while heavy bulls matched topping at 306¢/kg as well.

Heavy weaner steers eased on quality selling from 376¢ to 400¢, while lighter weights sold from 380¢ up to 438¢/kg.

Weaner heifers weighing over 330kg made 358¢, while lighter weights returned from 320¢, up to 370¢/kg for the better quality heifers.

Grown steers weighing between 500 and 600kg sold from 320¢ to 328¢/kg.

Grown heifers weighing over 540kg sold from to 328¢ and under 540kg weights made from 285¢ to 346¢/kg.

Yearling steers sold from 384¢ to 396¢ for the heavy weights and up to 398¢/kg for lighter weights.

Yearling heifers returned from 320¢ to 364¢/kg depending on quality.

Heavy prime cows gained 10¢ on last week selling from 256¢ to 306¢, while the medium weight cows were up 18¢, making from 268¢ up to 288¢/kg.

Store cows made from 238¢, up to 266¢/kg.

Heavy bulls gained 12¢ selling from 260¢ to 306¢ while the light weight bullies sold from 250¢ to 340¢/kg depending on quality.