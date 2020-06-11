Mt Barker Regional Saleyards report, June 11

Thursday, June 11

Yarding: 819

Change: +189

Numbers were up for a total yarding of 819 head of mixed quality cattle at Mt Barker today.

A better number of trade weight cattle offered saw processors very active with steers reaching 312¢ and heavy heifers at 300¢/kg.

Weaners dominated the yarding with the heavy weight steer reaching a top of 418c and heifers topped at 384¢/kg.

A good line up of cows saw prices gain this week selling to a top of 296¢ while heavy bulls topped at 284¢/kg.

Yearling steers sold from 348¢ to 374¢ for the heavy weights and from 318¢ to 404¢ for lighter weights and yearling heifers returned from 318¢ to 376¢/kg depending on quality.

Heavy weaner steers gained, selling from 416¢ to 418¢ , while lighter weights sold from 340¢ up to 416¢/kg.

Weaner heifers weighing over 330kg made from 315¢ to 360¢ , while lighter weights returned from 310¢ up to 384¢/kg for the better quality heifers.

Bullocks weighing over 600kg sold for 306¢ while the lighter weights made 312¢/kg.

Grown heifers weighing over 540kg sold from 284¢ to 300¢ and under 540kg weights made from 280¢ to 314¢/kg.

Heavy prime cows gained 13¢ on last week selling from 248¢ to 296¢, while the medium weight cows were up 6¢, making from 258¢ , up to 280¢/kg.

Light weight cows sold for 248¢ and store cows made from 236¢ up to 256¢/kg.

Heavy bulls gained 16¢ selling from 268¢ to 284¢ , while the light weight bullies sold from 268¢ to 306¢ /kg.

A total 97 cow and calf units were offered from three separate vendors, with prices ranging from $1,600 for small framed cows and up to $2,300/unit for a cow carrying two calves.

Most sales made between $1,850 and $2,100 per unit.