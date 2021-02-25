Prices stable as lambs hold firm

WA processor bids for sheep and lambs were stable again last week at 580¢ for hoggets and mutton, 720¢ for crossbred lambs and 700¢ for Merinos.

Katanning prices were firm with heavy lambs showing some strength but most others values were unchanged to firm.

East coast markets were also relatively flat. Crossbred lambs remain around 800¢ for lambs, 660¢ for hoggets and 600¢ for mutton.

The wool market closed the week stronger with the EMI up 43¢ to 1318¢/kg with 9.6 per cent passed in.

East coast goat markets were stable with processors well above 900¢ in the east and holding at 720¢ in WA.

Depot prices have been flat with bids remaining around 400¢ live-weight across the east coast.

In the cattle market, processors continue to struggle to find stock.

On the east coast processor grids for steers and heifers have faced some pressure but bulls and cow prices have held firm.

In WA, restockers and feedlots are bidding around 450¢ live-weight for feeder steers and 420¢ for heifers. The export market was stable after a relatively busy week prior. Northern slaughter steers remain around 390¢for steers, bulls at 380¢ and cows at 280¢.

Southern export markets were generally flat with the exception of unjoined Jersey export steers increasing to $1300/head out of Victoria. Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (c/kg or $/head):

WA restockers: Angus/Murray Grey milk tooth feeder cattle-steers 450¢, heifers 420¢. Contact LIVEstock Pricing for buyer details.

East coast processor prices: 100 day grain fed (HGP free): steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Grass fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 600¢. Bulls 530¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 490c, Black Angus British X: 480¢, Wagyu X Angus: 660¢, Flatbacks 445¢, Brahmans 435¢

Queensland export orders: Brahman steers 390¢, bulls 380¢, heifers 360¢, cows 280¢

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425¢. British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢

Wagyu (Qld, liveweight): 950¢ fullblood, 900¢ purebred and F2-F3 800¢

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kgs, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at www.livestockpricing.com.au.