Support up for mutton prices

WA lamb prices eased last week with BRM lowering the bid by 20¢ to 700¢.

Mutton on the other hand firmed with both WAMMCO and BRM increasing their bids to 580¢.

In the saleyards, lambs were firmer and mutton has started the week with support. Nationally, we’re experiencing a decline in the number of lambs and an increase in the number of sheep yarded.

The wool finished the first week of the year with the EMI +15 to 1172c¢/kg.

Goat markets across the country have remained flat again. BRM remained at 720¢ for a10-24kg frame and 785c¢ for those over 24kg.

Across the east coast (Queensland, NSW and Victoria) depots are bidding 420¢/kg liveweight.

Cattle markets continued their rapid climb higher. Feedlot prices increased by 20¢-40¢ depending on the type.

Processor prices had strong increases too.

Teys has increased its bids multiple times for a combined increase of +30c on some grades.

The lack of supply has also seen 70-day grain-fed prices jump to parity with 100-day prices.

Export prices have remained relatively stable with northern feeder and slaughter steers bid 380¢ but with the market paying slightly more if they can find stock.

The same markets are bidding similar numbers on bulls, 20¢ discounts to heifers and cows are seeing numbers around 270¢.

Southern dairy orders were largely unchanged.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA feedlots: British feeder steers 420¢ (Feb delivery)

East coast processor prices: 100 day grain fed (HGP free): steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Grass-fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 620¢. Bulls 530¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 475¢, Black Angus British X: 460¢, Wagyu X Angus: 650¢.

Queensland export orders: Brahman steers and bulls 380¢, bulls 380¢, heifers 360¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425c. British, Euro X, Flat Back: 410¢.

NSW restocker orders: Angus heifers (350kg) $1500,

NSW China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kg, no blood tests) $1000 -$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1200.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at livestockpricing.com.au.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.