WA’s biggest grains conference has kicked off at Perth’s Optus Stadium, celebrating three decades of industry research, technologies, and innovation.

Originally called Crop Updates, the event began in the early 1990s through the then-Department of Agriculture and has grown into WA’s biggest annual grains gathering — attracting growers, advisers, and researchers from across the State.

The two day conference runs from February 16 to 17 before touring regional WA in February and March.

The 2026 Grains Research Updates will deliver one and two-day series of presentations focusing on farming systems; supply chain and markets; soils, nutrition and agronomy; weed and disease management; emissions, climate and weather; and agricultural technology.

GRDC managing director Nigel Hart gave insight into the future of the research corporation in one of the first presentations of the day, and said there was a “record number of presentations” to go through as part of the conference.

“For us at GRDC we’re always very, very thankful for the researchers and all of the advisors and growers who are contributing to the knowledge and experience, and helping us improve the way in which we can improve the profitability of our farming systems,” he said.

The Perth update is be hosted at Optus Stadium for the first time, followed by regional updates in Beaumont on February 23, Lake King on February 25, Brookton on March 3, Kalannie on March 10, and Mingenew on March 12.

The event was held just as WA farmers finished harvesting their biggest crop on record in 2025-26, with a haul of 27.35 million tonnes — beating the 2022 record of 26Mt.

As part of the Perth update, GRDC is also hosting a free New Frontiers Grainstorming breakfast for growers and advisers on Tuesday, February 17 to gather innovative new ideas for groundbreaking, blue-sky research that will make a difference on-farm.