WA grain farmers have been encouraged to consider adding ammonia to straw stubbles after new research proved the practice was certain to “significantly improve” wheat crop production and soil fertility.

An international team of researchers, including some from the University of WA’s Institute of Agriculture, recently wrapped up a study that determined ammoniated straw incorporation treatment could have huge benefits.

Ammoniated straw incorporation is a process by which ammonia is added to stubbles/straw, which degrades the lignin and enhances nutrients for it to be more easily broken down by soil microbes.

The research, published in the journal Field Crops Research and led by Northwest A&F University in China, investigated the responses of soil properties, wheat yield and yield stability of wheat to ammoniated and conventional straw incorporation in the Chinses Loess Plateau.

The three treatments applied in the study were straw (the control), conventional straw incorporation, and ammoniated straw incorporation.

Camera Icon Straw or stubble. Credit: UWA / UWA

Averaged across the three years, the ammoniated straw incorporation treatment had significantly higher soil water storage, grain yield and yield stability compared to the conventional straw incorporation and control treatments.

The ammoniated straw incorporation treatment increased wheat yield by 10.1 per cent and yield stability by 19.5 per cent compared to the conventional straw incorporation treatment.

Changes in wheat yield and yield stability were positively related to ammoniated straw incorporation-induced increases in soil water storage in the dryland environment of Loess Plateau.

When compared to the conventional straw incorporation treatment, the ammoniated straw incorporation treatment increased soil organic carbon content by 14.2 per cent and total nitrogen content by 18.3 per cent in 0–10 cm depth.

At 10cm to 20cm depth, the ammoniated straw incorporation treatment increased soil organic carbon content by 12.4 per cent and total nitrogen content by 19.4 per cent in 10–20 cm depth.

Camera Icon UWA Institute of Agriculture Director Hackett professor Kadambot Siddique Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

UWA Institute of Agriculture Director Hackett professor Kadambot Siddique, who is a co-author of the paper, said ammoniated straw incorporation treatment treatment was a very promising option for targeting sustainable agriculture in the dryland cropping regions of Australia.

Prof. Siddique said the results provided clear and strong evidence that ammoniated straw incorporation treatment could achieve higher grain yield and yield stability while increasing organic carbon and total nitrogen content in the soil.

However, he noted that the underlying mechanisms — particularly the microbial mechanisms — were largely unclear at the study site.

“This opens the door for future research opportunities,” Prof. Siddique said.

“Investigating the environmental effects, such as greenhouse gases emissions and nitrogen leaching, are required before applying this knowledge to large areas.”