Beauty of canola crops, prices celebrated at Grain Industry Association of WA Oilseeds Forum

SLR agronomist Michael Lamond, York farmer Andrew Boultbee, and SLR agronomist Byron Milne.
Camera IconSLR agronomist Michael Lamond, York farmer Andrew Boultbee, and SLR agronomist Byron Milne. Credit: Countryman

Canola enthusiasts from across the grainbelt came together for the Grain Industry Association of WA’s Oilseeds Forum in Northam in late August.

The rain held off long enough for the one-day event to kick off with a chilly, early morning visit to York farmer Andrew Boultbee’s incredible canola crop, which towered over the visitors in some patches of the paddock.

After a discussion by Mr Boultbee about his agronomic practices, the group hopped the fence to view CSIRO and Pacific Seeds’ plot trials.

They then headed to the Northam Recreation Centre for an afternoon program of listening to speakers, panel discussions and presentations delivered both in person and through Zoom.

Hot topics included canola seed supply in WA, the high price of canola, international demand, and differing agronomic practices.

Pacific Seeds central and northern WA territory manager Steve Lamb, CSIRO principal research scientist Matthew Nelson, SLR agronomist Michael Lamond and Pacific Seeds southern WA territory manager Dan McGrath.
Camera IconPacific Seeds central and northern WA territory manager Steve Lamb, CSIRO principal research scientist Matthew Nelson, SLR agronomist Michael Lamond and Pacific Seeds southern WA territory manager Dan McGrath. Credit: Countryman
Nutrien Ag Solutions seed category manager David Clegg with Nutrien agronomists Jessica Murray and Emma Clever.
Camera IconNutrien Ag Solutions seed category manager David Clegg with Nutrien agronomists Jessica Murray and Emma Clever. Credit: Countryman
York farmer Turner Elmslie, Northam farmer Sandon Knipe, and York farmer Briony Boultbee.
Camera IconYork farmer Turner Elmslie, Northam farmer Sandon Knipe, and York farmer Briony Boultbee. Credit: Countryman
Coorow farmer Rod Birch with Farmanco agronomist Blake O'Meaghr.
Camera IconCoorow farmer Rod Birch with Farmanco agronomist Blake O'Meaghr. Credit: Countryman
Nuseed northern area sales manager Michael Hickey and Nuseed southern area sales manager Andrew Royce.
Camera IconNuseed northern area sales manager Michael Hickey and Nuseed southern area sales manager Andrew Royce. Credit: Countryman
GIWA finance and administration manager Mila Fotiou, GIWA executive officer Peter Nash, and GIWA marketing and communications manager Rachel Nash.
Camera IconGIWA finance and administration manager Mila Fotiou, GIWA executive officer Peter Nash, and GIWA marketing and communications manager Rachel Nash. Credit: Countryman
DPIRD research scientist Jackie Bucat, DPRID research officer Jeremy Curry and DPIRD senior research scientist Bob French.
Camera IconDPIRD research scientist Jackie Bucat, DPRID research officer Jeremy Curry and DPIRD senior research scientist Bob French. Credit: Countryman
UWA Institute of Agriculture associate director Wallace Cowling and Aus Oils general manager Jon Slee.
Camera IconUWA Institute of Agriculture associate director Wallace Cowling and Aus Oils general manager Jon Slee. Credit: Countryman

