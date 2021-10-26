Canola enthusiasts from across the grainbelt came together for the Grain Industry Association of WA’s Oilseeds Forum in Northam in late August.
The rain held off long enough for the one-day event to kick off with a chilly, early morning visit to York farmer Andrew Boultbee’s incredible canola crop, which towered over the visitors in some patches of the paddock.
After a discussion by Mr Boultbee about his agronomic practices, the group hopped the fence to view CSIRO and Pacific Seeds’ plot trials.
They then headed to the Northam Recreation Centre for an afternoon program of listening to speakers, panel discussions and presentations delivered both in person and through Zoom.
Hot topics included canola seed supply in WA, the high price of canola, international demand, and differing agronomic practices.