Canola enthusiasts from across the grainbelt came together for the Grain Industry Association of WA’s Oilseeds Forum in Northam in late August.

The rain held off long enough for the one-day event to kick off with a chilly, early morning visit to York farmer Andrew Boultbee’s incredible canola crop, which towered over the visitors in some patches of the paddock.

After a discussion by Mr Boultbee about his agronomic practices, the group hopped the fence to view CSIRO and Pacific Seeds’ plot trials.

They then headed to the Northam Recreation Centre for an afternoon program of listening to speakers, panel discussions and presentations delivered both in person and through Zoom.

Hot topics included canola seed supply in WA, the high price of canola, international demand, and differing agronomic practices.

Camera Icon Pacific Seeds central and northern WA territory manager Steve Lamb, CSIRO principal research scientist Matthew Nelson, SLR agronomist Michael Lamond and Pacific Seeds southern WA territory manager Dan McGrath. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Nutrien Ag Solutions seed category manager David Clegg with Nutrien agronomists Jessica Murray and Emma Clever. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon York farmer Turner Elmslie, Northam farmer Sandon Knipe, and York farmer Briony Boultbee. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Coorow farmer Rod Birch with Farmanco agronomist Blake O'Meaghr. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Nuseed northern area sales manager Michael Hickey and Nuseed southern area sales manager Andrew Royce. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon SLR agronomist Michael Lamond, York farmer Andrew Boultbee, and SLR agronomist Byron Milne. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon GIWA finance and administration manager Mila Fotiou, GIWA executive officer Peter Nash, and GIWA marketing and communications manager Rachel Nash. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon DPIRD research scientist Jackie Bucat, DPRID research officer Jeremy Curry and DPIRD senior research scientist Bob French. Credit: Countryman