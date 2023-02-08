CBH notches up best January rail performance on record

CBH has reported its best rail performance for January on record, with rail and shipping performance continuing above the past five-year average figures.

CBH railed nearly 1 million tonnes to all four ports and the Metro Grain Centre in January 2023, setting a record and surpassing the previous one of 971,000t set in January 2019.

This achievement also marks the seventh consecutive month of record rail performance starting in July 2022.

From a road movement perspective, 864,000t were moved by road to port and MGC, inclusive of depot moves.

Road outloading also continues to perform strongly, well above the previous five-year January average of 800,000 tonnes.

Shipping performance remained strong in January, with 1.73Mt shipped across the state.

The Albany Grain Terminal set a record for January, shipping 363,000t for the month, beating the previous of 360,000t in January 2017.

From October 2022 to January 2023, CBH has shipped a total of 6.63 million tonnes, the best harvest period in the co-operative’s 90-year history. The previous best October to January shipping over harvest was in FY2017, where 4.9 million tonnes were shipped.

CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw commended CBH employees, contractors, and transporters for the strong performance of the supply chain.

“I want to thank everyone involved for playing their part in the continued road, rail and shipping record-breaking performance, especially through two back-to-back record harvests,” Mr Daw said.

“As harvest comes to a close, CBH will be transitioning to a busy outloading program, and we look forward to continuing the gains we have made in strengthening our supply chain.”