CBH is taking the unorthodox step of offering one-on-one “personalised” sessions with its grower members keen to learn more about how to use Paddock Planner, as it aims to ramp up “vital” preparations for the 2023-24 grain harvest.

The company unveiled the tool in 2018 as a way to access in-depth paddock-specific data to help plan ahead of harvest, with farmers uploading what is commonly referred to as “grower estimates” — of what they planned to harvest.

It initially offered a 50c per tonne discount to farmers who used Paddock Planner and delivered grain using CBH’s CDF App.

This year, farmers who submit estimates before July 31 will go into the draw to win a $1000 accommodation voucher or to donate towards a charity or club of their choice.

CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said grower estimates were crucially important for the co-operative to prepare for harvest and to make long-term network decisions, particularly after two record crops in a row.

He said deliveries at some sites were up to three times bigger than had been submitted through crop estimates.

This led to “storage shortfalls” and “impacted services” to farmers using those sites.

“With potentially another above-average harvest expected, plus carry over from the record 2022 season, it is absolutely vital that growers tell us what they have planted so we can plan accordingly and reduce pressure on the network where possible,” Mr Daw said.

“Last year, actual grain deliveries at some sites were up to three times more than what had been submitted through estimates, resulting in storage shortfalls and impacting services to growers at those sites.”

CBH is now in its sixth year of using Paddock Planner, its introduction initially sparking confusion amongst farmers.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission held an investigation into Paddock Planner in 2020 after it was referred the matter by the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA due to concerns about privacy and data use.

It found no evidence that Paddock Planner App breached any of the competition or consumer laws.

Newdegate farmer Rochell Walker has been using Paddock Planner since 2019 and has seen value in the program, saying it was “quick and simple” to use

“Enter the commodity, variety and start creating your paddocks,” she said.

“The preloaded data helps make the process even quicker. Paddock Planner is a simple tool for us to help CBH plan for our deliveries for the season. It really helps to inform segregation decisions based on our real information.”

Mr Daw said the tool would be crucial as CBH worked towards exporting three million tonnes per month by 2033.

“This information provides a level of accuracy and validation that facilitates our long-term investment in storage,” Mr Daw said.

“For example, Paddock Planner estimates were used to help CBH manage significant storage pressures experienced in the Geraldton Zone. Paddock Planner made it possible to identify the pattern of deliveries coming into the Geraldton Port precinct.

“This information gave CBH the confidence to build 220,000 tonnes of additional permanent storage at the Narngulu site.”

CBH grower members can book a 30-minute, one-on-one phone or Zoom call with CBH’s Grower Service Centre by calling 1800 199 083.