Cricket great Brad Hogg will headline two of three Grains Research Development Corporation Summer Sesh forums, with farmers encouraged to enjoy a “relaxed vibe” at events in Mandurah, Bremer Bay and Busselton in January.

The annual get-togethers, hosted by the GRDC’s National Grower Network, are designed to give farmers enjoying a break by the coast the chance to socialise, enjoy free food and drinks and raise ideas about opportunities and constraints relevant to the industry.

This year’s events are planned for Mandurah, Bremer Bay and Busselton on January 18, 19 and 20 respectively.

Mr Hogg, who thrilled farmers with a lively presentation at the Mingenew Midwest Expo in August, will speak at the Bremer Bay and Dunsborough forums.

He plans to share his personal story and messages about the importance of mental health and suicide prevention, as the inaugural ambassador of the Grain Producers Australia Farmer Mates Mental Health initiative.

Mandurah participants will hear from well-known former Bureau of Meteorology media and communications manager Neil Bennett, who plans to share his insights into weather and the best ways to interpret weather forecasts.

Research engineer and Kondinin Group general manager Ben White will speak at all three events and provide an update on “what’s around the corner” in the AgTech space.

Camera Icon Ben White. Credit: Clarisa Collis / Evan Collis

GRDC western region grower relations manager Jo Wheeler said the popular Summer Sesh series provided an opportunity for those involved in the grains industry to discuss, in a relaxed setting, ideas about issues affecting grower profitability.

“The National Grower Network has been developed to create a touchpoint for growers and industry to connect directly with GRDC,” Ms Wheeler said.

“This is a genuine opportunity for growers to have a say when it comes to their research, development and extension (RD&E) needs and priorities on-farm; it’s a ground-up approach to information gathering.

“We welcome growers to come along and share some after-harvest cheer with us, and chat informally with GRDC representatives and their fellow growers.”

The Summer Sesh events will be held from 4pm to 7pm at the following locations:

Mandurah: The Sebel Mandurah, Marco Polo Drive 1, Wednesday, January 18.

Bremer Bay: Bremer Bay Resort, 1 Frantom Way, Bremer Bay, Thursday January 19.

Dunsborough: Abbey Beach Resort, 595 Bussell Highway, Broadwater, Friday, January 20.

To find out more or register, visit the GRDC website or contact Rural Edge.

WA grain growers are also gearing up for the GRDC’s Grains Research Updates in Perth on February 27 and 28.

It will be the first time the event — pegged as WA’s biggest grain gathering — has been held in person in two-years after being held online in 2022.

The GRDC Grains Research Update in Perth will be followed by five one-day regional updates across grain-growing regions in WA.

Locations will include: