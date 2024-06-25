Australia’s grains, livestock and horticulture industries will share in a $2 million Federal funding top up to improve farmers’ access to chemicals for managing pests and diseases.

Successful applicants under the ninth round of agvet chemical assistance grants were announced on June 19.

They included the Grains Research and Development Corporation, Agrifutures, Australian Pork Limited, Meat and Livestock Australia, Dairy Australia and Hort Innovation.

Launched in 2015/16, the grants program is part of an 11-year, $26m investment to improve access to agricultural and veterinary chemicals.

The grants are intended to alleviate costs involved in data generation to support applications made through the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority for minor use permits and/or new label uses.

To date, the program has resulted in 45 new permit uses and 21 new label uses.

Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry policy deputy secretary Matt Lowe said the funding addressed “industry identified priorities”.

“The ninth grant round will work to solve current priority issues across a range of plant and animal commodities, such as pigs, finfish, tea tree and wildflowers,” he said.

“It will also look at chemical solutions for managing pest and diseases ranging from Japanese encephalitis virus to sclerotinia rot.”

Funding for the GRDC will support data generation and submission of an application to the APVMA for a new label use for the product Movento 240 EC for control of aphids in winter pulse crops.

“The project is expected to be complete by — at the latest — June 2029, at which point GRDC would make an application to the APVMA for registration of the above crop-pest-product label use,” a DAFF spokeswoman told Countryman.

“The APVMA will assess the application through their standard process against the statutory criteria — that the product is safe for humans, animals and the environment, effective and does not unduly prejudice Australia’s trade.

“There is no expectation that a permit/label use will be granted for any of the projects that were successful under the most recent grants round. This is dependent on the data generated to support any application to the APVMA and the APVMA’s assessment of that application.”

Mr Lowe said reducing the damage of weeds, pests and diseases on agricultural production had led to increased productivity, better quality produce, more competitive industries, and improved environmental outcomes.

“It’s important that Australian farmers continue to see the benefits of having improved access to agvet chemicals that are safe, effective and allow flexibility in on farm pest and disease management,” he said.

“It provides peace-of-mind for industry and consumers.”