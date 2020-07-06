Fungicide help for growers

Grain growers will have the opportunity to improve their knowledge of fungicide resistance issues over coming weeks, thanks to a series of webinars being delivered by the Australian Fungicide Resistance Extension Network.

The AFREN webinars will help growers understand how to prevent and manage resistance to fungicides in grain-growing regions across Australia.

Supported by the Grains Research and Development Corporation, each webinar will feature regional plant pathologists and fungicide resistance experts from across the country. They will provide growers with the latest independent, best-practice advice.

AFREN extension co-ordinator Kylie Ireland, from the Centre for Crop and Disease Management at Curtin University, said the project aimed to equip growers with the knowledge and understanding needed to minimise the emergence and spread of fungicide resistance in their cropping systems.

“Agronomic practices that help reduce disease pressure and fungicide requirements, along with the responsible use of available chemistries, can reduce the risk of resistance developing,” Dr Ireland said.

Growers are encouraged to join the webinars live to interact with the experts and extract the most value from each session.

For those who cannot join the live events, recordings will be made available to view on the GRDC’s YouTube channel.

Webinar details