The date has been set for WA’s biggest grains conference and those wanting to have their say are encouraged to get in quick.

Grains Research Development Corporation this week announced its annual Grains Research Update would be held at Crown Perth on February 27 and 28, with expressions of interest for speakers closing on November 4.

It is a return to face-to-face for the popular conference, which was last year delivered entirely online because of COVID-19 restrictions.

A series of five one-day regional events will be held after the Perth event, with locations locked in for three so far — Esperance on February 13, Dowerin on February 15, and Williams on February 16.

Billed as the premier event in the WA grains industry calendar, the Perth event is expected to draw an attendance of more than 600 growers, researchers, agricultural advisers and agribusiness personnel.

Camera Icon GRDC senior regional manager Peter Bird. Credit: GRDC / GRDC

The annual Grains Research Update gives attendees from across the State access to the latest research, technology, market development and management innovations.

The aim is simple — to improve the productivity and profitability of the grains industry.

The program will consist of more than 50 concurrent sessions that address important issues ranging from crop protection and varieties through to soils and nutrition, heat and drought tolerance, agronomy and farming systems.

GRDC senior regional manager Peter Bird said that despite the outstanding success of this year’s virtual event, presenters and attendees alike were looking forward to a return to the usual face-to-face format.

“We know how valuable the event’s networking opportunities are to growers and industry,” Mr Bird said.

“As a flagship GRDC event, the Grains Research Update, Perth is critical in enabling growers, advisers, researchers and industry service providers to share knowledge to further the state’s thriving export-focused grain industry.”

Researchers, agronomists and advisers are encouraged to visit the Grain Industry Association of WA website to find out more and submit an expression of interest. Registrations to attend the Perth Update will open in December.

To find out more, visit grdc.com.au/events or contact GIWA on 08 6262 2128.