Nominate for CBH Growers Advisory Council

Nominations are now open for WA growers to fill three vacant positions on CBH Group’s Growers’ Advisory Council.

The council, which consists of 16 members, exists to improve the channels of communication between the co-operative’s 4000 grower members and CBH’s board and management team.

Due to the expiry of the terms of sitting councillors, there are three positions open for growers to join the GAC in 2020, with positions vacant in districts 1, 2 and 4.

There are four councillors whose terms expire this year — Chris Antonio, of Northam, Kirralee Warr, of Yuna, Gareth Rowe, of Walkaway, and Bryan Kilpatrick, of Wagin.

While there are four terms expiring, CBH only needs to appoint three councillors this year to meet its mandated maximum of 16 councillors.

A GAC councillor’s term is a single period of four years. There is a minimum number of councillors required from each of CBH’s five districts.

Councillors are expected to attend meetings four times a year in Perth, with reasonable accommodation and travel expenses paid for.

Those interested in joining the GAC will need to address the selection criteria provided on CBH’s website and provide five referees by Friday, April 24.

Successful candidates are selected by a panel consisting of directors and representatives from the GAC and CBH management through an interview process.

As a result of travel restrictions and social distancing practices due to COVID-19, the interview process will be done via teleconference this year.

Growers interested in nominating can contact their local director, current GAC members or CBH government and industry relations adviser Rob Dickie on 9416 6313