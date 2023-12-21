Global plant breeding company Nuseed has almost doubled its WA workforce in a bid to offer increased support to the State’s canola growers.

Wyalkatchem farmer Pippa Reilly is one of the three new WA-based employees after taking on the newly created role of customer sales representative.

Ms Reilly — who made the switch from Elders’ Koorda branch — has already been overseeing the performance of Nuseed canola varieties this season.

She said the new Hunter TF variety had been a highlight, including in farm trials alongside industry-standard varieties.

“I’ve visited growers mainly through the central Wheatbelt region and they were impressed by its reliability, with incredible yield and oil results despite the dry conditions,” Ms Reilly said.

“It also showed excellent harvestability. As a new variety, it performed above and beyond their expectations.”

The other newcomers are Hugh Trenorden, who has been appointed regional sales manager — west, and Callum Pestell, who has taken on the role of area sales manager — north.

Previously a sales agronomist at Elders Merredin, Mr Pestell took over the role from Michael Hickey, who is now working as a Statewide market development manager for Nuseed.

Mr Trenorden said WA growers were recognising the “promising value” of varieties from the company’s HyTTec and TruFlex canola ranges, resulting in strong demand.

He said seasonal conditions had been variable throughout WA and were generally more difficult in northern areas, but good supplies of Nuseed varieties were expected to be available for next season.

“We want to assist growers of our seed products with all the information, tools and support required to help them succeed and maximise their production and returns,” Mr Trenorden said.

“We have a particularly strong emphasis on quality assurance with our seed products, and they are currently going through our stringent quality control process to ensure the highest-quality canola seed possible is supplied to growers.”