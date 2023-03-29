Search
Plenty to celebrate at opening of CBH Group’s $59 million Kwinana fertiliser facility

Cally DupeCountryman
CBH Fertiliser administration officers Chloe Sales and Calem Schenk.
Camera IconCBH Fertiliser administration officers Chloe Sales and Calem Schenk. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman

There was plenty to celebrate when CBH Group officially opened its Kwinana fertiliser facility — the biggest single construction project since the farmer-owned cooperative broke ground on the Kwinana Grain Terminal in 1969.

CBH Group staff — including plenty from its CBH Fertiliser division — gathered for the opening on March 17 inside the towering shed that will be used to store granular fertiliser.

Located next to CBH’s Kwinana Grain Terminal, the new facility has capacity to store 32,000 tonnes of urea ammonium nitrate (liquid fertiliser) and 55,000 tonnes of bulk granular fertiliser.

The $59 million facility is hoped to turbocharge CBH Group’s foothold in the competitive fertiliser market as it eyes a goal of having 15 per cent market share in WA’s fertiliser space by 2033.

The event kicked off with a welcome to country by Noongar traditional owner Robyn Collard before presentations from CBH Group chair Simon Stead, WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis and Brand MP Madeleine King.

After the presentations, guests split into two groups for a tour of the facility and then mingled for morning tea.

Ms King told crowds the terminal and fertiliser facilities would “feed the world” and the new fertiliser facility was a welcome addition to the Kwinana Industrial Area.

The event was held 14 months after the sod-turning event in January last year, with the project carried out by WA construction firm Kerman Contracting.

CBH Group's Kwinana fertiliser facility viewed from the Kwinana Grain Terminal.
Camera IconCBH Group's Kwinana fertiliser facility viewed from the Kwinana Grain Terminal. Credit: WA Government/WA Government
CBH Group's Kwinana Grain Terminal from the Kwinana Fertiliser Facility.
Camera IconCBH Group's Kwinana Grain Terminal from the Kwinana Fertiliser Facility. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
CBH Group project delivery lead Daruosh Khadembashi.
Camera IconCBH Group project delivery lead Daruosh Khadembashi. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
CBH Marketing and Trading chief Jason Craig and CBH independent director David Lock.
Camera IconCBH Marketing and Trading chief Jason Craig and CBH independent director David Lock. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
CBH Group Grower Advisory Council member Stephanie Clarke and CBH director Natalie Browning.
Camera IconCBH Group Grower Advisory Council member Stephanie Clarke and CBH director Natalie Browning. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
CBH Group project lead Daruosh Khadembashi and CBH Group contracts manager Ry Pozzi.
Camera IconCBH Group project lead Daruosh Khadembashi and CBH Group contracts manager Ry Pozzi. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
CBH Group member directors Royce Taylor and Mick Caughey.
Camera IconCBH Group member directors Royce Taylor and Mick Caughey. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
CBH Fertiliser specialist Clarence Carpio and CBH Group human resources lead Rebecca S
Camera IconCBH Fertiliser specialist Clarence Carpio and CBH Group human resources lead Rebecca S Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
CBH Group corporate affairs lead Luke Sizer and CBH Group chair Simon Stead.
Camera IconCBH Group corporate affairs lead Luke Sizer and CBH Group chair Simon Stead. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
SLR Consulting principal environmental scientist Alysia Woodward and CBH Group member director Helen Woodhams.
Camera IconSLR Consulting principal environmental scientist Alysia Woodward and CBH Group member director Helen Woodhams. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
Marley’s Transport acting operations manager Jason Hill, Auhls operations manager manager Sheldon Auhl, and Auhls Transport lead transport operator Warren Ganzer.
Camera IconMarley’s Transport acting operations manager Jason Hill, Auhls operations manager manager Sheldon Auhl, and Auhls Transport lead transport operator Warren Ganzer. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman
