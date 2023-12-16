GrainGrowers members in the western region have elected their five National Policy Group representatives, with Narembeen grower Renee Lynch joining the team.

Ms Lynch was elected along with three previous members — Judith Foss (Bruce Rock), Tracy Lefroy (Moora) and Damian Sommerville (Burra, SA) — as well as Tom Michael (Barunga Gap, SA).

The NPG determines GrainGrowers’ policy positions and represents farmers’ views on national issues affecting the grains sector.

Camera Icon York famer Rhys Turton with Merino ewes and lambs. Simon Santi The West Australian Credit: Simon Santi / The West Australian

GrainGrowers chair Rhys Turton congratulated the incoming members and said he looked forward to seeing them progress policy issues affecting the Australian grains industry.

“As a grower representative body, we are fortunate to have highly experienced and capable members putting themselves forward to help advance the industry,” Mr Turton said.

“I am confident the newly elected members will represent the western region in a very effective manner across a wide range of policy areas considered by our organisation.

“I would like to thank all those candidates who ran and our members for participating in the election process.”

Camera Icon Narembeen grain grower Renee Lynch. Credit: supplied / supplied

Ms Lynch owns and runs a 4000-hectare mixed cropping and livestock enterprise at Narembeen with her husband, growing wheat, barley and oats with a legume rotation.

“I am motivated to drive change that builds long-term profitability for growers, creating sustainable businesses and thriving regional communities,” Ms Lynch said.

Camera Icon Bruce Rock grain grower Judith Foss. Credit: supplied / supplied

Ms Foss was grateful she had the opportunity to continue advocating for the industry.

Together with her husband they operate 11,000ha of mixed cropping and prime lamb production at Bruce Rock.

Ms Foss completed a Bachelor Of Business (Agriculture) and has been farming for more than 28 years.

Camera Icon Moora grain grower Travey Lefroy. Credit: supplied / supplied

Ms Lefroy farms at Moora and her leadership roles include Moora Shire president, InterGrain director, chair of GIWA Wheat Council and GIWA Board member.

“I have served my first term on GrainGrowers’ National Policy Group and participated in the National Farmers’ Federation Telecommunications and Social Policy Committee,” Ms Lefroy said.

“These roles all underscore my dedication to the Australian grains industry and, more broadly, to thriving regional communities.

“The cross-section of these roles and the broad thinking required provide me with a comprehensive understanding of the industry’s landscape, allowing me to contribute valuable insights and novel solutions.”