Tom Curtain touring WA with new single

Golden Guitar winner Tom Curtain has kicked off a live tour across WA, singing the new hit ‘She Gave Us the Song’ — a collaboration with Lee Kernaghan and Sara Store.

After the most disrupted year, the Australian music industry, Mr Curtain and his Katherine Outback Experience team have learned to innovate and move into new areas.

The singer-songwriter is now keen to take his show to WA and beyond.

Mr Curtain and his wife Annabel, and their one-year-old son Harry will tour across WA, South Australia and the Northern Territory until March, during the top end’s wet season.

“We are itching to get back to what we love,” he said.

With his horses and dogs, Mr Curtain and his team will take the show on the road in WA with his next show on Friday, December 18, at the Moora Pony Club.

His shows comprises an hour of horse and working dog demonstrations aimed at correct training procedures for working on the land followed by an hour of live music with special guests.

Shows currently on sale include those in Moora, Walkaway, and Carnarvon from December 18 to 20 with more being added.

“It’s fantastic to be getting back on the road and being able to play music for people again, as well as introduce them to the horses and dogs,” Mr Curtain said.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the show to as many people as we can in WA and beyond, as restrictions ease across the country.”

Being a show for all ages, Mr Curtain said it would be a great opportunity for communities to get together.

“People love the interaction with the animals and feel like they get extra value from the training tips we share,” he said.

“It’s a very hands-on experience for the kids but also an important opportunity to bring the community together and check-in on one another.”

Mr Curtain is a Golden Guitar finalist in Heritage Song of the Year with ‘She Gave Us The Song’.

His song ‘In The West’ celebrates life on the land in rural and remote Australia.

WA shows confirmed so far include Moora (December 18), Walkaway (December 19), Massey Bay (December 20), Blythewood (January 3), Jarrahdale (January 13), Quindalup (January 15), Kirup (January 16), and Boyup Brook (February 12).

To find out more, visit tomcurtain.com.au.