The head of the University of WA’s Institute of Agriculture has been welcomed into another esteemed global science academy for his “outstanding contribution” to advancing food production in the developing world.

UWA Hackett Professor Kadambot Siddique will join the ranks of 13 Nobel Prize winners when he becomes a Fellow of the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) on January 1.

It is the latest in a long list of accolades for the internationally renowned agricultural scientist, who was crowned 2023 Scientist of the Year at the WA Premier’s Science Awards in September.

Prof. Siddique said he was “humbled and grateful” to be among 47 new Fellows — and the only Australian — elected to TWAS on October 31.

“I am extremely passionate about improving crop production in dryland environments, promoting sustainable agriculture and addressing global food and nutritional security,” he said.

“To be recognised by the TWAS for this work is indeed a significant honour.”

Camera Icon Professor Kadambot Siddique discusses dryland farming with a local farmer in the Loess Plateau of north-west China. Credit: UWA Institute of Agriculture

Founded in Italy in 1983, TWAS is an autonomous international organisation with a membership drawn from the world’s most distinguished scientists.

TWAS President Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim said it was an honour to welcome Prof. Siddique to the academy.

“His election is a clear recognition of his outstanding contribution to science and its promotion in the developing world,” Professor Karim said.

According to his nomination, Prof. Siddique has made major contributions to crop yield improvements in grain legumes and wheat in the fields of crop physiology, production agronomy, germplasm development and breeding.

“Siddique maintains contact with end-users and always involves industry and farmer groups in the first steps of developing his research projects,” the nomination stated.

“His research… aims to solve real problems through meticulous scientific research methodology and collaboration.

“He is a highly cited researcher in the field of agricultural science and plant and animal sciences.”

Originally from India, Prof. Siddique moved to WA in 1981 to complete a PhD on chickpeas at UWA.

Over the past four decades he has trained postgraduate students from India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Vietnam, Myanmar, Iraq, Oman, Syria, Iran, Brazil, Chile, Turkey, Philippines, and several African countries.

He is also a Fellow of the African Academy of Sciences, the Agriculture Institute of Australia, and the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering among other academies.