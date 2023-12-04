Harvest is starting to wind down across WA, with grain growers offloading a modest 1.3 million tonnes in the latest seven-day reporting period to bring the State’s total to 10.5Mt.

CBH Group’s most recent crop report, released on Monday, showed the pace of deliveries was slowing as the grain handler prepared to close sites across its network.

The Kwinana South port zone received the largest total with 440,000t in the seven days to November 26, while Albany was close behind with 437,000t.

Kwinana North, Esperance and Geraldton received 226,000t, 225,000t and 59,000t respectively.

It comes after 2.2Mt was delivered Statewide in the previous seven-day reporting period, which marked the busiest week of harvest for the 2023-24 season.

CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said November had been a “successful” month overall, with the co-operative breaking several records.

Camera Icon CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

“We have broken our November shipping record, with 1.62Mt shipped, beating our previous record of 1.53Mt set last November,” he said.

“In setting this record, the Albany Port also broke their November record, with 278,000t, surpassing last year’s record of 228,000t.”

A new Statewide November rail record was set at 949,000t, well above the previous record of 876,000t set last year.

Kwinana and Albany also broke their November rail records with 751,000t and 109,000t respectively.

“In addition to this, we also broke the Statewide November road record to port/MGC with 588,000t, smashing the previous record of 325,000t set last November. Monthly records were broken in each zone,” Mr Daw added.

“The Statewide November road record to all sites was broken with 727,000t, surpassing last year’s record of 405,000t.”

While weather events and harvest bans had slowed deliveries over the past week, Mr Daw said all the signs indicated harvest was now “ramping down”.

He urged farmers to check CBH Group’s CDF app to confirm site hours and the availability of services, including temporary and permanent closures.

“With harvest starting to slow down, we will be closing sites and reducing operating hours across the network,” Mr Daw said.

The State’s grain harvest forecast was slashed by nearly 500,000t during November, with the Grain Industry Association of WA’s November estimate now at 14.5Mt — a far cry from last year’s 26Mt record.

CBH expects to receive about 13.7Mt, with the remaining 800,000 likely to be delivered outside of the CBH Group system to grain handling competitor Bunge, retained on farm, or sold through private contracts.

Most farmers are expected to be finished harvesting by Christmas, marking one of the earliest end dates in recent years, after the halfway point was reached by about November 20.