Perth-based livestock supply chain and digital trading platform, Agora Livestock, has been awarded a $550,000 Accelerating Commercialisation Grant, as part of an almost $20 million Federal Government funding package for emerging Australian companies.

The Accelerating Commercialisation initiative falls within the Government’s AusIndustry Entrepreneurs’ Programme, providing technology-driven companies with advice and funding to help get their novel products, processes or services to market.

Agora was notified of the grant late last year but the announcement had been embargoed until today, March 22.

Agora founder Rob Kelly said the government funds were matched by shareholder investment, which it managed to raise last year through a fundraising drive.

The combined funds of $1.1 million would be used to fast track its development goals by adding additional staff, improving the platform to provide more efficiency for users and create more stability to the business, as it seeks to triple its platform users by the end of 2023.

Agora currently has 6500 subscribers and livestock buyers across Australia’s $18 billion livestock sector.

Mr Kelly said Agora “can’t change livestock prices” but it does “save farmers a lot of time” as they could sell livestock on the platform without the need of an agent, at anytime.

“It provides for better market access and efficiency for sellers,” he said, which could help with industry retention and job creation.

“It’s pleasing that the potential of our platform has been recognised by the Federal Government through this funding, which will allow us to fast-track Agora’s development milestones in the coming months.”

He said Agora had five staff and had been relying on advisors and outsourcing software development — which would all change now that the funding had been received.

He said Agora was disrupting the “old-school approach to livestock trading”, by connecting producers, agents and buyers directly and transparently and providing real-time market pricing and detailed order fulfilment.

“Our cost-efficient Software as a Service business model makes it accessible to buyers, agents and farmers, no matter the size of their operation,” he said.

“That efficiency, and the platform’s potential to generate strong profits in the near future, has also underpinned Agora’s ability to attract market participants (such as farmers, livestock buyers and agents) as direct investors.

“The outcome for sellers using Agora includes better financial return per transaction and the delivery of healthier livestock, straight from the farm.

“For buyers, it improves traceability — and for both buyers and sellers, it quickly increases market access by connecting them all within one marketplace.”

The Agora platform was established in 2018, since then it has evolved from a service that shared livestock prices, to an online platform providing price discovery and market access for Australia’s cattle, sheep and goat markets.