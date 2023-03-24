Agriculture students in joyous return to cattle school
Agriculture students made a joyful return the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge competition after last year’s hiatus from COVID-19 restrictions.
At this year’s event return held at Willyung Farms in Albany on March 23, WA College of Agriculture — Denmark students were at the top of the class winning individual first place medals in five of the six competition sections.
More than 55 students from five schools were vying for valuable points in the sections of animal health, welfare, feed nutrition, cattle handling, general knowledge and all topics.
This successful run on the board for collective points from the Denmark students set up a second eight-student team win after the college took out the title in 2019.
For Denmark students Ayla McMaster, 16, Samantha Wimpenny, 16, Bree Skinner, 16, Anna Rowe, 17, and Lara Burrow, 17, their section wins made the grade and set the standard for their classmates and fellow competitors.
WA College of Agriculture — Denmark farm manager Kevin Marshall said he contributed the student’s success to their enthusiastic participation in the school’s cattle club.
“They are willing club members and also take pride in participating at all the major cattle shows throughout WA,” he said.
Schools Challenge coordinator Narelle Lyon said it was a great return to normalcy for the event that was in its seventh year after being cancelled in 2020 and 2022.
“We have missed the students dearly,” she said.
“Congratulations to all the competitors — we wish you all the best in your education and endeavours in agriculture.”
Ms Lyon said The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge had a main objective of advancing education by promoting the agriculture industry and its many opportunities to youth and students of all ages.
“This event showcases careers and opportunities within the agriculture industry in regional areas of Australia,” she said.
“The Schools Challenge is an interschool competition that aims at year 11 and 12 students, with teams of eight entering from each school or college.
Ms Lyon said the winning team takes home the coveted challenge trophy and a cash prize of $1000, with $500 to the runners-up.
“The Schools Challenge runs alongside the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge feedlot competition in which cattle producer participants enter a team of two steers and one heifer,” she said.
A full report on the feedlot challenge field day will be published in Countryman’s March 30 edition.
