Agriculture students made a joyful return the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge competition after last year’s hiatus from COVID-19 restrictions.

At this year’s event return held at Willyung Farms in Albany on March 23, WA College of Agriculture — Denmark students were at the top of the class winning individual first place medals in five of the six competition sections.

More than 55 students from five schools were vying for valuable points in the sections of animal health, welfare, feed nutrition, cattle handling, general knowledge and all topics.

Camera Icon WA College of Agriculture - Denmark won the team competition of the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Place Schools Challenge. Sharing in the victory celebration was students Yasmine Pages, 17, Ella Smith, 17, Shanei Lowe, 16, Denmark Ag farm manager Kevin Marshall, srudents Travis Freegard, 17, Jackson Conti, 17, Anna Rowe, 17, Lara Burrow, 17, and Dixie Wyatt, 17. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

This successful run on the board for collective points from the Denmark students set up a second eight-student team win after the college took out the title in 2019.

Camera Icon Top of the class in their respective competitive sections were WA College of Agriculture - Denmark students Ayla McMaster, 16, Samantha Wimpenny, 16, Bree Skinner, 16, Anna Rowe, 17, Lara Burrow, 17, and WA College of Agriculture - Harvey student Georgia Buchanan, 17. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

For Denmark students Ayla McMaster, 16, Samantha Wimpenny, 16, Bree Skinner, 16, Anna Rowe, 17, and Lara Burrow, 17, their section wins made the grade and set the standard for their classmates and fellow competitors.

WA College of Agriculture — Denmark farm manager Kevin Marshall said he contributed the student’s success to their enthusiastic participation in the school’s cattle club.

“They are willing club members and also take pride in participating at all the major cattle shows throughout WA,” he said.

Camera Icon Representing some of the top competitors in the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge was WA College of Agriculture - Denmark students Anna Rowe, 17, Samantha Wimpenny, 16, and Ayla McMaster, 16. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Schools Challenge coordinator Narelle Lyon said it was a great return to normalcy for the event that was in its seventh year after being cancelled in 2020 and 2022.

“We have missed the students dearly,” she said.

“Congratulations to all the competitors — we wish you all the best in your education and endeavours in agriculture.”

Camera Icon Back in the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate School's Challenge classroom, after a two year hiatus from COVID restrictions, students from five agriculture schools threw their caps in the air as a symbolic gesture of their learing experience. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Ms Lyon said The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge had a main objective of advancing education by promoting the agriculture industry and its many opportunities to youth and students of all ages.

“This event showcases careers and opportunities within the agriculture industry in regional areas of Australia,” she said.

“The Schools Challenge is an interschool competition that aims at year 11 and 12 students, with teams of eight entering from each school or college.

Ms Lyon said the winning team takes home the coveted challenge trophy and a cash prize of $1000, with $500 to the runners-up.

“The Schools Challenge runs alongside the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge feedlot competition in which cattle producer participants enter a team of two steers and one heifer,” she said.

A full report on the feedlot challenge field day will be published in Countryman’s March 30 edition.