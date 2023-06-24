WA’s Bannister Downs Dairy is the new reigning champion of Australian flavoured milk and cream with its Choc Cherry Delite and Fresh Cream products.

The Northcliffe-based dairy topped the respective categories at the Dairy Industry Association of Australia Competition last month in Melbourne, where it also won two gold medals and eight silver medals — a gold or silver award for each product entered in the competition.

Camera Icon The Bannister Downs Dairy range. Credit: Bannister Downs/Supplied / supplied

“We are truly delighted for our team, to have every product in our range recognised with a medal at the DIAA awards this year, along with the Champion Cream for our delicious cream with its pure, fresh flavour which is always in demand,” Ms Daubney said.

“Now, more than ever, we are all thinking carefully about our health and what we put into our bodies, and consumers see that it is important that they can trust the quality of the food they enjoy.

Camera Icon Bannister Downs managing director Sue Daubney. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

Ms Daubney said it was the 17th year that the Northcliffe based dairy had entered the competition.

The dairy was established in 1924 and its milk produce became available under the Bannister Downs Dairy brand in 2005, with produce available throughout WA in Coles, Woolworths, IGA’s and Independent retail stores.

Ms Daubney said it was the milk of choice for a large number of cafes in pursuit of excellence for their coffees.

Following the establishment of the Bannister Downs Dairy brand in 2005, the Daubney family, seeking to grow their business further, were offered a partnership by Gina Rinehart of Hancock Agriculture in 2014.

“The partnership has been very positive and has allowed for significant investment across all aspects of the dairy business, always with animal welfare, team well-being and product quality as shared priorities,” Ms Daubney said.

“Bannister Downs Dairy remains very much a local family farming business with a strong focus on community, and with all the added benefits of the genuine interest in Australian agriculture that Mrs Rinehart brings, and the experience and expertise of the Hancock Agriculture team that she leads.”

Camera Icon Bannister Downs Dairy operators Sue Daubney, Gina Rinehart and Mat Daubney. Credit: JASON THOMAS / RegionalHUB

Ms Rinehart said the teams at Hancock Prospecting, Roy Hill and Atlas Iron offices, as well as in the Pilbara, enjoy the multi award winning Bannister Downs Dairy products.

“It’s great to be able to make available the nation’s best to our staff,” Ms Rinehart said.

“Congratulations again to all at Bannister, for their great care of our cattle and for again doing so outstandingly in these awards.”