WA lamb prices remain without demand as the focus remains on mutton.

And we will see a few of the processors who were closed, opening their doors again next week.

If you’re sitting on mutton and want to move it, you shouldn’t have to call too many buyers.

Multiple sellers have moved more than 1000 head of mutton to processors within hours after advertising it on the new Agora Livestock marketplace.

On the east coast, lamb price looked to have bounced a little bit to start the week and on good volume too — hopefully indicating a turn in their market.

Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (HSCW) (from the Agora Livestock Markets app)

● XB trade lambs: WA direct: no quote, saleyards: $4.90/kg (unchanged), east coast $5.60 (unchanged)

● Merino trade lambs: WA direct: no quote, saleyards: $4.40/kg (down $0.20), east coast $4.80 (unchanged)

● Mutton: WA $3.10 (unchanged), east coast $3.40/kg (unchanged)

Goat markets have been flat as a tack.

Direct consignment goat prices (from the Agora Livestock Markets app)

● Liveweight: east coast $1.20/kg (unchanged)

● HSCW: WA $2.80 (unchanged), east coast $3.50 (unchanged)

Cattle markets are unchanged this week. Both live export and feedlot grids appear relatively stable and demand isn’t massive but it’s still there.

Direct consignment live export and feeder cattle bids (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) are currently around the following levels

● Live export steers $2.80

● Live export heifers $2.40

● Feedlot mixed breed steers $3.20 - $3.80 (unchanged)

● Feedlot mixed heifers steers $2.70 - $3.40 (unchanged)

