The Tambellup community has netted $20,000 following a two-month trial, which also demonstrated the potential profits from finishing or backgrounding lambs on stubble.

WA abattoir V&V Walsh promised the community a donation from the profits earned, as well as market rate agistment and flock management service fees.

The project involved running 827 shorn Merino wether lambs, 42kg liveweight, on 250ha of lupin stubble at Tambellup at the end of January.

The lambs were removed nine weeks later and processed at V&V Walsh’s Bunbury abattoir. They had gained an extra 12kg liveweight, or an average daily gain of 192g.

Based on the prevailing forward contract price at the time of purchase, the $188/head store lambs turned into a $260 prime lamb carcase at 24.5kg carcase weight.

With the cost of freight and animal health treatments deducted, the return from the project was $30,000, or more than $36/head.

V&V Walsh head buyer Paul Gault said the project achieved its two goals.

“First and foremost it has generated important income for the Tambellup community,” he said.

“Second, it has also demonstrated the financial returns available for producers who run sheep on stubbles over the summer and autumn.”

Mr Gault said lambs finished or backgrounded on stubble would play an important role in WA’s supply chain in the coming years.

“Ideally the results from this pilot will give producers the confidence to place a B-double load, or two or three, of lambs on stubbles,” he said.

“They have the land, stubbles and the labour availability to be able to generate additional financial returns during a traditional quiet period for cropping.”

The community received $5582 in agistment, $2500 in flock management fees, five lamb carcases, and a donation.

Local farmer and Tambellup Community Crop Fund chair Neil Letter and Nutrien agent Darren Robertson were the drivers behind the project.

Mr Letter thanked V&V Walsh and said most of the funds would be spent on the local St John ambulance and other community projects.

“The lamb carcases were well-received,” he said.

“One will be used in a senior citizens lunch, another for a school food program and others donated to other community groups for their own fundraising.

“We are grateful for the support that V&V Walsh has shown for our community.

“Lots of farmers around Tambellup send their lambs to Walsh’s and it’s great that we are able to work together on this important charitable contribution.

“This project also demonstrates their commitment to and confidence in the Western Australian lamb industry.

“I also want to thank the local people who looked after the lambs while they were on agistment. We invoiced V&V Walsh for that service, but as they donated their time, it was additional revenue for the community.”