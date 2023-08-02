Another tough week in the WA sheep market.

Forward bookings for mutton are now largely off the table if you’re looking to get dry ewes moved on.

Most buyers are now switching focus to lambs for the upcoming new-season lamb supply.

They are fully booked on this so if you haven’t got a home at the moment then it’ll be a nervous wait in line for space.

East coast markets remain more liquid than WA but are still under pressure.

Mutton on the east coast has shifted lower and dropped below WA on a forward booking.

Again, likely reflecting an increased interest in lambs at the current point in time.

Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (HSCW) (from the Agora Livestock Markets app):

● XB trade lambs: WA direct: $5.20 (very limited volumes), saleyards: $4.00/kg, east coast $5.00 (down $0.20).

● Merino trade lambs: WA direct: $4.90 (trade weights only), saleyards: $3.80/kg (unchanged), east coast $4.80 (unchanged).

● Mutton: WA $3.00 (unchanged), east coast $3.00/kg (down $0.20).

Unfortunately, the goat markets took a hit over the past week with the east this week with prices slipping $0.20-$0.40.

Direct consignment goat prices (from the Agora Livestock Markets app):

● Liveweight: east coast $0.90/kg (down $0.20).

● HSCW: WA $2.80 (unchanged), east coast $3.00 (down $0.40).

WA cattle markets have seen a lot of pressure, not helped by the reports of LSD in Australian animals located in Indonesia.

If Australia is found to be the source (rather than it being contracted once in Indonesia) then this will have huge implications for both boxed and live cattle trades.

The market is already feeling the pressure with a real lack of demand for store cattle.

Direct consignment live export and feeder cattle bids (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) are currently around the following levels:

● Live export steers $2.60.

● Live export heifers $2.20.

● Feedlot mixed breed steers ~$3.00 (down).

● Feedlot mixed heifer steers ~$2.50 (down).

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.