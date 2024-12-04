Mutton prices and demand remain firm in WA with saleyard and hook prices climbing. However, the increase in price and demand has been more significant for store lambs with local feedlots strongly back in the market. Processors are already using feedlot suppliers; this is earlier than normal as we would normally still be seeing a lot of spring flush lambs being offered. As a result, feedlots are looking to start replacing the lambs they’re turning off. There is significant premium for heavy lambs that will be ready for slaughter sooner. There are two more live export shipments before Christmas which is also helping shift lambs out of the system. On the east coast, January trade lamb prices are $8.80 or better. There is limited heavy lambs available. Merino ewe prices have continued to lift during the past week. There is an Elders sale on December 6, that will give a clearer picture of the market. Genuine classed lines are being sold at $110/head and other lines are getting $85-$90/head. Cattle live export markets remain strong with lots of boats coming up and prices are getting firmer each week. Steers are now trading at more than $3.20/kg. WA Feeder Lamb Orders (4 deck minimum, prices indicative until confirmed with buyer). Starting bids: · Crossbred store lambs: 30-40kg $2.80, up 20¢ · Merino lambs: minimum 28kg $2.20, up 20¢ · Merino lambs: minimum 35kg $2.50, up .30¢ · Merino lambs: minimum 40kg $3, up 20¢ · Shedder lambs: minimum 38kg $3, up 20¢ · Shorn crossbred lambs: minimum 38kg $3, up 30¢ To enquire about bookings, contact Rob Kelly 0483 929 988. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers — download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.