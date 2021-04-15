A Queensland stud paid $20,000 for a Biara Santa Gertrudis bull at the Hasleby family's 16th Annual On-property Sale held in Northampton last Tuesday.

The sale topper surpassed last year’s highest priced bull to set a new stud record top-price.

Overall the stud offered and sold 72 Santa Gertrudis bulls for a new stud record average price of $6264, up $2090 on last year when 46 bulls sold for an average price of $4174..

The Haslebys also offered and sold four Sangus bulls for an average price of $4250.

Their line-up of 22 Santa Gertrudis heifers sold for an average price of $1875 and eight Sangus heifers averaged $2000.

Guest vendor Wendalla Santa Gertrudis stud offered and sold five bulls for an average price of $5300.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said the sale had excellent support from both WA and Eastern States buyers, with very competitive bidding on many of the top bulls.

“There was some enthusiastic bidding from WA repeat buyers with the hint of rain on the way,” he said.

Nutrien Livestock Geraldton agent Leon Goad coordinated strong phone bidding as he secured the top-priced bull, plus the $16,500 second top-price and $15,000 third top-priced bulls for Queensland stud interest.

Greenup Eidsvold Santa Gertrudis stud co-principal Rick Greenup, of Central Queensland, directed Mr Goad’s bids via phone hook-up to secure his first Biara bulls.

“We have been supplying genetics to Biara for sometime while keeping an eye on its progress,” Mr Greenup said.

“Although I bought sight unseen, except for some video viewing, I have enough trust in the Haslebys to advise me in the right direction.”

Mr Greenup said the Hasleby’s work with Breedplan and their emphasis on semen testing worked in favour of his bidding confidence.

The $22,000 bull, Biara 9030, was sired by Rosevale Maverick M102 and recorded in the top 5 per cent for 200 and 600 day weights and was matched with a 92 per cent morphology.

The other bulls sought by Greenup Eidsvold stud were Biara 9109, a double polled 810kg ET-bred bull, sired by Rosevale Jackaroo J566 and Biara 9048, a double polled 782kg bull AI-bred by sire Rosevale Majestick M176.

Mr Greenup said he would assess the bulls when they arrived to his property and had intentions of working all three Biara bulls in his stud herd of 1900 females.

With the interest from Queensland and two first-time volume buyers, Biara’s sale prices were boosted to a new level never seen before.

Greenup Eidsvold pushed the top end values while the volume buyers lifted prices throughout the balance of the catalogue.

Camera Icon Nutrien Livestock Mt Barker agent Harry Carroll and Biara Santa Gertrudis stud co-principal Kasey Hasleby with Biara 9223, a polled bull secured for $13,000 to a Great Southern repeat buyer. Credit: Countryman

In a battle for top end bulls, Bremer Bay Santa Gertrudis breeder Peter Buckenara secured Biara 9223 for $13,000 and also paid $11,500 for Biara 9064 with Nutrien Livestock Mt Barker agent Harry Carroll bidding on behalf of the repeat buyer.

Camera Icon Emma and Luke Hegarty, of West Coorow, were first time buyers of Biara Santa Gertrudis bulls. Credit: Countryman

First time buyers at Biara, Luke and Emma Hegarty of Eganu Pastoral in West Coorow stepped up to the plate to secure Biara 9711 for $11,000.

“We are only just getting started after buying a line of Santa Gertrudis cross Droughtmaster cows,” Mr Hegarty said.

The couple also bought bulls for $9500 and $6500.

Also buying off the top end of the catalogue, repeat buyer Ian Halleen of HXA Pty Ltd in Bindoon secured four bulls through Nutrien Livestock agent Richard Keech, paying to a top of $10,000 and average price of $9000.

An undisclosed first time volume buyer secured 31 bulls through Nutrien Port Hedland to a top of $8500 and average price of $6049.

Also new to the sale was buying account Hamersley Iron that secured 13 bulls to a top of $10,000 and average price of $6539.

The Tom Price station overseer Evan Casey said he was selecting for good morphology and thick boned bulls with good feet.

“We run 8000 cows, mainly Droughtmaster, but we’re putting in more Santa Gertrudis genetics,” he said.

Biara stud co-principal John Hasleby said he was very pleased with the sale result.

“The supply of Santa Gertrudis bulls in WA has been reduced in recent years, but we are still going strong,” he said.

Mr Hasleby paid tribute to his father Lloyd who passed away on January 31.

He said Lloyd's absence would be truly felt at this year’s sale.

“Lloyd established Biara in 1976 and he was part of the development of the Santa Gertrudis breed in WA,” Mr Hasleby said.

“Lloyd’s diligent work ethic and his dedication and commitment to family would be his legacy which now will live on through the generations.

“He especially loved attending our sale and will be truly missed.”