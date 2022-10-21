A Kendenup-bred Poll Merino ram marked for higher educational purposes sold to the top price of $3000 at the Sandilands family’s annual Billandri Poll Merinos Ram Sale that resulted in a total clearance of 200 rams.

The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock on October 11, attracted 25 registered buyers including four first-time bidders that resulted in an average price of $1313, up $106/head on last year when all 200 rams sold for an average price of $1207.

The sale topper, Billandri 21-2360, was secured by the WA College of Agriculture — Morawa, a first-time buyer at Billandri.

The college’s technical officer David Mills said the purchase followed the acquisition of 170 mated Billandri 2016-drop mated ewes in March.

He said the college decided to run a separate high index flock for further educational purposes while retaining its “traditional flock”.

“The ram I selected had a high index with quality wool on a good plain body — a very productive animal,” he said.

Camera Icon The top-priced ram's fleece pictured displayed brillant white crimpy wool. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The 99.5kg best priced ram with a 100 per cent comfort factor, Billandri 21-2360 measured 16.2 micron, 16.7 CV which came with Australian Sheep Breeding Values including 29.6 CFW, -2.6 FD, -0.9 CV, 8.9 WT, -0.3 EMD, -0.6 FAT, 3.0 SC, 0.6 EBWR and 196 Index.

Mr Mills continued his buying spree securing two other rams for $1700 and $1500 for his family’s 3000 head ewe flock.

“I was selecting for extra wool cut while keeping micron low,” he said.

“We started using Billandri rams seven years ago to add extra wool cut to our fine wool flock that averages 17.2 micron today.”

There were four $1900 equal second top-price buyers including repeat purchaser and Merino selection specialist Tim Broad, who secured three rams for client Rod Quartermaine, of Mingenew.

Mr Broad’s first pick for his client was from lot 4, Billandri 21-0754, a 15.4 micron ram that was “heavy cutting” with “pure and soft wool”.

He also selected another two soft woolled rams for his client for $1700 and $1400 that measured 16.5 and 16.2 micron respectively.

Also securing a $1900 ram was Elders stud stock agent Russell McKay, who was bidding on behalf of repeat buyer S. Sadler Co in Wongan Hills.

Mr McKay secured a total of 14 rams for the Sadler family for an average price of $1400/head.

Camera Icon Kendenup woolgrower Peter Van Zeyl, who trades as Cary Downs Grazing, secured his first Billandri ram for the $1900 equal second top-price. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The other two $1900 ram buyers included two new purchasers of Billandri rams including Peter Van Zeyl, who trades as Cary Downs Grazing in Kendenup.

“I bought some Billandri ewes in March that were being grazed at my family’s leased property which I have returned to, to run my own flock,” he said.

“I am hoping to increase the 1300 head flock using Billandri genetics.”

Also new to the sale, Rohan Murdoch, of Boxwood Hill, who secured three rams for $1900, $1800 and $1600 to trial in his flock that requires wools resistance to weather extremes of his property’s coastal environment.

Volume buyer Eric Rae, who trades as Greenhill Estate in Katanning, secured 13 rams to a top of $1700 and average price of $13223.

“I was selecting good index rams which has reduced the fibre diameter of my flock to about 18.5 micron in the last 10 years,” he said.

Mr Rae runs a 2500 self-replacing flock on Billandri bloodlines since the late 1980s.

“I bought a few more rams this year — with high input costs for cropping, we are looking to run more sheep,” he said.

Camera Icon Kojonup woolgrowers James and Jackson Chomley, with their parents Tracey and Griff, secured a trailer load of Billandri rams. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The Chomley family of Kojonup secured nine rams to a top of $1800 and average price of $1533.

Griff Chomley said the flock averaged 114 per cent lambs weaned, up 10 per cent on last year.

“Our ewes maintained good condition throughout the summer months,” he said.

Camera Icon Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Jarrad Hubbard called the bids for the first time at the Billandri Poll Merino ram sale. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

With the retirement of regular Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Charlie Staite earlier this year, the gavel was taken up by Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Jarrad Hubbard this year at Billandri.

“It was a strong sale — a reflection of the quality and consistency of the offering,” he said.