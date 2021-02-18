Blackrock Angus bulls reached a top price of $24,500 as the MacLeay family, of Vasse, enjoyed a total clearance of 58 bulls and near record average price of $9151/head at their annual sale at Boyanup last Thursday.

Only $12 short of the 2017 sale record average price of $9163, stud principal Ken MacLeay said he was absolutely pleased to see more bulls sold this year. “It was a very good result, we have never sold that many bulls (58) before,” he said.

“It is a season in which returns to the commercial producer are quite exceptions hence we had a great sale.

“It was pleasing to see so many registered buyers (83).”

Elders auctioneer Nathan King said it was the most even line-up of Blackrock bulls.

“New genetics created with Keystone sons created much interest,” he said.

The sale topper, Blackrock Q96, was one of the first-drop sons of Landfall Keystone K132 on offer from the stud.

Repeat buyer on the bull, Jim Giumelli, of Darwonga Investments, runs a commercial herd of up to 130 Angus breeders at Dardanup. “The bull (Q96) looked the best visually when we inspected him at Blackrock,” he said.

“Most importantly, the bull was very docile in the paddock.

“We appreciated his moderate birthweight and good 200 and 400-day weight figures.”

The bull recorded Estimated Breeding Values of +5.4 BW, +59, +106 and +153 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

Mr Giumelli said with the demand for quality breeding stock, Darwonga had moved to improve the quality of its heifers.

That is why we purchased of a good quality bull at this year’s Blackrock sale, so that we can sell into this new demand,” he said.

Camera Icon With the $18,500 second top-priced bull, Blackrock Q136, was Blackrock farm hand Clemens Kiessig, Blackrock stud principal Ken MacLeay, of Vasse, and Elders Busselton agent Jacques Martinson. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

The $18,500 second top-priced bull, Blackrock Q136, sired by Millah Murrah Lakeside L69, was secured through AuctionsPlus, with Nutrien Livestock Esperance agent Darren Chatley, bidding on the bull via online on behalf of the Darlow family, of Esperance.

It was the first time Blackrock had offered bulls via AuctionsPlus.

Mark Darlow, who listened to the sale proceedings from his kitchen table at home, said he selected Q136 for its softness, moderate birthweight, positive fat and its outcross genetics.

“It will be a first time to introduce a Lakeside son to our herd,” he said.

The Darlow family, who join Angus bulls to 1225 Angus breeders this season, secured five outcross bulls from the sale for an average price of $15,200/head.

“At 10 months of age, our March-drop calves are finished at the Fotheringhame family’s Karlgarin feedlot,” Mr Darlow said.

Also selecting from the Millah Murrah sire line-up was the Bowie family, of Bowie Beef, in Bridgetown. They selected Blackrock Q57, sired by MM Loch UP L133.

James Bowie said his family had been increasing the size of their pure Angus herd.

“We have doubled the herd in the last three years and are now mating 1000 breeders,” he said.

“We also secured an outcross Sitz Investment son today.”

David and Joan Cook, of Dandaragan Organic Beef, secured three bulls to a top of $10,500 and average price of $8417.

“We were selecting for good carcase traits, calving ease and docility, for our 450 breeding herd,” Mr Cook said.