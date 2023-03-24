More than 350 of WA’s best Bos Indicus bulls and females will go under the hammer at three venues over three days from April 11 to 13.

The Bos Indicus Sales Week, conducted by Nutrien Livestock, will bring a diverse range of genetics with an offering of 120 Santa Gertrudis bulls, four Sangus bulls and 20 heifers on day one, 90 Droughtmaster bulls on day two and 130 Droughtmaster bulls on day three.

Nutrien Livestock Geraldton agent Richard Keach said the three sale venues would attract northern pastoralists and regular supporters from WA’s agricultural regions.

“We are expecting a good number of buyers from northern WA and a few from the Eastern States,” he said.

Kicking off the run of sales, the Hasleby family at Northampton-based Biara Santa Gertrudis stud will host their 18th annual sale on-property on April 11 at 1pm.

The Haslebys have catalogued 111 Santa Gertrudis bulls, four Sangus bulls along with 20 heifers.

Guest vendor Wendalla Santa Gertrudis stud will offer nine bulls at Biara.

After breaking new sale ground at Jurien Bay last year, the Mutton family’s Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud will host its 2nd Annual On-property Bull Sale offering 90 bulls on April 12 at 1pm.

The stud is at 879 East Jurien Road, 9km east of Jurien Bay.

To top the round of sales off, the Thompson family, of Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud in Gingin, will host their 2nd Annual On-property Bull Sale offering 130 bulls on April 13 at 11am.

Last year, at Munda Reds inaugural sale, a Droughtmaster bull sold for a WA record breed price of $60,000 to a Queensland buyer, as well as raising $26,000 through the auction of a charity bull sold to a WA buyer, all capping off a very successful week of Bos Indicus sales.

The stud is at 78 Beattie Road, west of Gingin.

The Teakle family, of Oakvale Brahman stud in Northamption, will offer 22 bulls by private negotiations during WA Bos Indicus sale week or by appointment.

They have 14 young Red Brahamns and eight Greys by leading Queensland sires.

Enquires can be made to Reg or Carol Teakle on 9934 1220 or contact any stock agent.