April is shaping up to become another stepping stone for Bos Indicus cattle industry with 378 bulls, bred to WA conditions, to be offered from the State’s leading Droughtmaster and Santa Gertrudis studs. Nutrien Livestock’s Bos Indicus Week includes day one at the Thompson family’s Munda Reds Droughtmaster On-property sale on Monday, April 8 at 11am with 166 measured bulls on offer at Glencoe Farm in Gingin. Day two invites performance breeders to the Hasleby family’s Biara Santa Gertrudis stud in Northampton on Tuesday, April 9 at noon with an offering of 110 bulls fully measured, while guest vendor Wendella stud will offer six of their best. Day three rounds up the week at the Mutton family’s Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud in Jurien Bay at 1pm with 90 Droughtmaster and six Santa Gertrudis bulls in the line-up. DAY 1: APRIL 8 — MUNDA REDS DROUGHTMASTERS For Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud principals Michael and Sue Thompson and managers Ben and Olivia Wright, this will be their third annual on-property sale at Glencoe Farm in Gingin, which promises to be “the best line-up” ever. The Munda Reds team will offer well-muscled bulls with all the trimmings of excellent carcase traits able to consistently grade Meat Standards Australia eating quality. During Munda Reds previous sales, the stud has set the benchmark in average prices holding a strong lead in WA, but not without paying a high investment price for the best sires on the market. In September, Mr Thompson invested $200,000 in sire Glenlands D Ex Rated (P) with its “complete balance” and wearing a very soft and loose skin. The stud’s had another barn burner sale last year with 84 stud bulls sold to a top of $42,500 and average price of $13,470 and 32 commercial bulls averaging $8969. The sale-topper, Munda Reds Golden Boy 4779 (PP) sold to the Paull family, who run the Davis River Pastoral Partnership. Kate Paull said Golden Boy would play a part in providing quiet cattle that had fertility and good carcase traits. The generosity of the Thompsons also raised $16,000 from the sale of their charity bull, with all proceeds going to Telethon. DAY 2: APRIL 9 — BIARA SANTA GERTRUDIS The Hasleby family of Biara Santa Gertrudis stud in Northampton are keen to bring a fully measured 110 bull line-up to fruition this year. Stud co-principal Glenn Hasleby said the catalogue would express profitable expectations based on the Estimated Breeding Values which can be a valuable tool in lifting production in any commercial herd. Stud interests may also be inclined to have a close visual inspection of lot 5, Biara 2083 (PP) by Rosevale Nautical — the powerfully built son a worthy prospect for stud duties in anyone’s books. “Phenotype with EBVs to match,” Mr Hasleby said. There is standout bulls and figures galore, including lot 15, Biara 2101 (PS), sired by Gyranda Newton (PP) that “can only push a herd to new heights”. And don’t miss lot 66, Biara 2032 (PP) just because he is way down the catalogue order — this double polled bull carries a high +40 for its export index — that’s a whole lot of profit. The Hasleby’s have invested in a new sire back in September — Rosevale Templeton T222 (P) — and extremely attractive type that will kick some goals being an all-rounder — look for his calves in the 2026 sale. Wendalla will offer a team of six bulls represented by new sires including W Showman S29 (P), Walmona Boss (P), and proven performers Yarrawonga L736 (P) and Walmona Zenos (P). The Wendalla bulls range in age from 20 to 22 months with morphology up in the 89 per cent. Biara will host a pre-sale dinner at the Hasleby’s Northbrook Farm on April 8, a feast before the bidding begins the next day at noon. DAY 3: APRIL 10 — FIELDHOUSE DROUGHTMASTERS Wrapping up the end of the Bos Indicus Week sales, the Mutton family, of Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud will offer 90 Droughties and six Santa Gertrudi bulls at their Jurien Bay property. Last year, prices reached a new stud record top-price of $42,000 at the second annual Fieldhouse Droughtmaster on-property bull sale. The sale-topper was July 2021-born Fieldhouse 127 (PP) by Glenlands, sold to Lyndon station buyers Tim Darcy and Scott Keilor. With the Fieldhouse catalogue details not available at the time Countryman went to print, it is advised that potential bull buyers seek further assistance on the stud’s offering from a Nutrien Livestock agent.