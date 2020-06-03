The second Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association webinar will tackle the challenges of adopting DEXA into the lamb supply chain.

Leading meat science researcher, Associate Professor Graham Gardner, of Murdoch University, and Gundagai Meat Processors chief executive Will Barton, will present on the topic of measurement of carcass yield and integration into processing plants.

The webinar will be held from 12-1pm (AEST) on Wednesday, June 10.

Dr Gardner will discuss the importance of accurate yield measurement, current yield measures in lamb, the DEXA journey, and the opportunities the DEXA technology provides.

Mr Barton will speak about the commercial installation and roll-out of DEXA at Gundagai Meat Processors and the benefits that it is delivering to customers.

ICMJ shifted to digital delivery last month to make sure students and young industry professionals could continue to access meat science training and networking opportunities.

Its first webinar attracted more than 220 participants, and featured presentations from Dr Peter McGilchrist, of the University of New England, and Jasmine Green, of Teys Australia, speaking on New Technologies to Measure Eating Quality in Beef and Lamb.

The video recording of that webinar and all future webinars is available on the ICMJ website at cmj.com.au.

The ICMJ Association is a not-for-profit organisation run by a 100 per cent volunteer committee, funded by Meat and Livestock Australia and the Australian Meat Processing Corporation, as well as other industry sponsors.

To connect, download Zoom and register at https://cqu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqc-qsrj4jGtFMVNTw-f2lCAXKGHI_XroB

To find out more, visit icmj.com.au.