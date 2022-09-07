Cattle Australia on the hunt for inaugural board members

Grass-fed cattle producers will have the opportunity to guide the direction of their industry in a way like never before, when Cattle Australia holds its inaugural board elections in November.

The new peak body for the grass-fed cattle industry is now in the implementation phase of its development.

Cattle Australia will replace the Cattle Council of Australia after 43 years.

This period will see the Cattle Council of Australia, the current peak body, transition to Cattle Australia, and culminate in the first Cattle Australia Board elections at the November annual general meeting.

The group’s new constitution will be formally ratified in September.

Cattle Australia is accepting membership applications and producers can find out more at the organisation’s website.

Producers with current CCA memberships will be transferred to Cattle Australia and are automatically eligible to vote.

Registered producers can both nominate candidates and vote in the upcoming board elections.