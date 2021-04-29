Good crowds attended the WA Lot Feeders Association’s Better Beef event held on April 15 and 16.

The Camarri family, at Cundinup, hosted day one, with speakers and a video by Australian Lot Feeders Association president Bryce Camm.

WA Lot Feeders Association president Todd Fotheringhame gave a special appreciation to all the organisers and sponsors before introducing each speaker to present their topics.

The Advance Feeds Beef Connections Dinner took place at the Abbey Beach Resort in Busselton with keynote speaker Hayden Ballantyne — from Fremantle Dockers superstar to West Coast Wool & Livestock agent.

WALFA acknowledged three industry people, who were recipients of inaugural awards.

The innovator of the year award went to won by Camarri Feedlot co-principal Matt Camarri, of Cundinup, for his remote control liquid flow unit.

Also recognised with the Researcher of the year was former Murdoch University Professor David Pethick for his research into Meat Standards Australia red meat eating quality.

WALFA former treasurer Peter Stacy, of Mandurah, became a life member for his dedication to the association for many years of “above and beyond” service.

An auction of donated items raised $15,685 for WALFA funding with some of the proceeds to provide for future award presentations.

The Dimasi family, at Donnybrook, hosted day two when visitors saw Paradise Beef Feedlot’s dome shelter.

Feedlot farm hand Cindy-Lee Dowdell organised a guess the weight of Betty, a 9 month old heifer.

Harvey Beef feedlot coordinator Jessica May guessed the most accurate weight and won the prize.

